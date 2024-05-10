Here's what else you must know to Start Your Day on the Right Foot.

1. Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized US President Joe Biden after the US decided to halt a shipment of bombs intended for Israel. Netanyahu claimed that this decision would impede Israel's ability to conduct military operations in southern Gaza city, Rafah. He further stated that Israel would fight hard if needed. The Israeli military asserted that they have enough weapons for their missions in Gaza, but this move by the US might hamper their efforts to achieve specific objectives. Furthermore, the ongoing crisis has resulted in palpable fear, causing a large number of Palestinians to abandon their tent cities in Rafah.

2. Stormy Daniels

The testimony of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who plays a pivotal role in the lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump, concluded on Thursday. During the hearing, Trump's legal team attempted to discredit Daniels' account of her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. However, Daniels defended her statement, insisting it was true even as she was confronted with minor inconsistencies in some of the details. Trump has previously denied the alleged affair. At the end of the day, Judge Juan Merchan rejected two defense motions - one for a discharge based on the argument that Daniels had changed her version of the encounter and the other seeking a revision on a gag order to enable Trump to openly discuss Daniels.

3. Healthcare Cyberattack

A cyberattack is disrupting operations at a significant healthcare nonprofit, compelling the diversion of ambulances from several hospitals. The cyberattack on Ascension, a St. Louis-based network with 140 hospitals across 19 states, is causing disruptions in electronic health records, some phone systems, and "various systems necessary for ordering specific tests, procedures, and medicines." This incident follows a series of widespread hacks that have affected healthcare systems across the nation in recent months. In February, a ransomware attack on Change Healthcare resulted in billing issues at pharmacies and threatened to jeopardize the sustainability of certain healthcare providers. The parent company of Change Healthcare paid $22 million to the cybercriminals to protect patient data in that scenario.

4. Plane Safety

The Senate passed a reauthorization bill for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday, just before a critical deadline. The bill grants the FAA authority for five years and allocates funds for enhancing aviation safety, strengthening protections for air travelers and workers, and investing in airport and aviation infrastructure. The legislation contains provisions targeting the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers and heightening consumer protections for airline ticket refunds. Furthermore, it initiates steps to implement technology to reduce the chance of runway collisions. Following several airline safety issues, the House will now need to pass the legislation, which has broad bipartisan support.

5. Ukraine

Russian intelligence appears to be attempting to utilize the supposed "window of opportunity" to escalate air and ground attacks on Ukraine. This comes as Russia executed a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine this week. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched more than 50 missiles and 20 drones, primarily targeting the nation's power facilities. The largest Ukrainian power company stated that this is the fifth such assault on their facilities within the last six weeks. In the meantime, in Russia, President Vladimir Putin oversaw a grandiose parade highlighting his military troops in commemoration of Victory Day. Over 9,000 individuals, including 1,000 from the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, participated in this event.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back, but will Team Baby Lasagna or Nemo win the grand final? Get all the details about the finale on Saturday.

Beethoven's Hair Tells a Story of Lead Poisoning, Scientists SayLudwig van Beethoven's hair shows evidence of chronic lead exposure, which may have caused the renowned composer's deafness. Read more about the new findings.

A New "Lord of the Rings" Film is Coming Your Way in 2026The team behind the billion-dollar "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" films is reuniting to produce two additional films.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are Expecting Their First Child Together"Baby, baby, baby, oh!" The couple shared this video, revealing Hailey Bieber's baby bump.

Oprah Winfrey Admits Setting an Unattainable Standard for DietsOprah Winfrey admitted that she has, in the past, contributed to setting unrealistic standards for weight loss and dieting.

Which is the name of the Boeing spacecraft with a delayed launch this week?A. VoyagerB. StarlinerC. GalacticaD. Phoenix

About 300 tornadoes have been reported in the US within the past two weeks. Normally, April and May are the months with the most tornadoes, but this month has been exceptionally busy.

"We didn't hit the target with this video, and we regret it."

-- Apple, expressing their apologies for their controversial iPad Pro ad. The ad showcases objects such as musical instruments, paint cans, and an '80s arcade video game being crushed by a massive hydraulic press. As the metal plates of the hydraulic press rise, the new iPad Pro from Apple is revealed. Many online users fiercely criticized this advertisement, claiming that it promotes the destruction of human creativity and art by technology.

Homeowners Enjoy Bears in Their PoolA family of bears has become internet sensations for regularly "borrowing" a backyard pool in California. Watch the video here.

