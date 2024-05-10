16:39 Did Russia take control of areas in Kharkiv region? Governor refutes the claim.

Russia initiates an offensive in the Kharkiv area. The Ukrainian media outlet Ukraijinska Pravda then relayed, according to unnamed sources in the Ukrainian military, that the villages of Striletsche, Krasne, Pylne, and Boryssiwka had been overcome by Russian soldiers. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Ihor Synyehubov, denied this via Telegram: "The Ukrainian military is defending its positions; not a single meter of ground has been lost," he wrote. Currently, he does not foresee any danger to the city of Kharkiv.

16:17 Effort to seize a former consulate in Leipzig - Russia files complaintFollowing an attempted takeover of the former Russian consulate in Leipzig, Russia declared an official protest. Based on the Russian Foreign Ministry, six people scaled the fence on Thursday and hung anti-Russian banners on the balcony. Moreover, they claimed they would occupy the Russian-owned building. Two diplomats from the Russian embassy were in the building at the time and contacted the police, who arrested the group. Russia intends to lodge a complaint with the German government and demand that the individuals be sentenced, it added. The police in Leipzig verified the incident.

15:42 Umbach: "Russian losses are exorbitant"A military operation by Russia on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, is taking place. Although they currently hold the upper hand, security expert Frank Umbach believes that Russian soldiers are under intense pressure. Additionally, Umbach highlighted an aspect that is "mildly overlooked in the Western media."

15:13 Minister Schulze inaugurates the largest prosthetic center in UkraineGerman Development Minister Svenja Schulze inaugurates the nation's biggest prosthesis factory for war-injured individuals in Ukraine. The building in Lviv in western Ukraine was financed by Germany with 1.8 million euros and is part of an orthopedic center, where experts are also trained and connected to a rehabilitation center. "This is a place of hope, a place of strength," said Schulze at the grand opening. Far too many individuals have lost legs, arms, or even their lives due to landmines, grenades, or collapsed buildings.

14:48 Zelensky confirms a Russian offensive initiativeUkrainian President Zelensky confirms a military operation by Russian soldiers. According to the Kyiv Independent, the Russian military has commenced a fresh offensive operation targeting the Kharkiv region. Ukraine is fighting back, the president declared, "with our soldiers, brigades, and artillery." The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense earlier proclaimed that the Russian army had attempted to break through Ukraine's defensive line in the Kharkiv region.

14:09 Ukrainian soldiers search for objectives behind enemy lines in Bachmut from a hideoutThe demolished town of Bachmut is now under Russian control, but Ukrainian fighters are still battling for ownership. If the region falls to the Russians, the Ukrainians fear that enemy troops could extend further inland. Reconnaissance units constantly survey for potential counterattacks. Furthermore, they know they are at risk of being discovered.

13:47 Russian troops advance one kilometer in the Kharkiv oblastThe Russian military advanced one kilometer into the Kharkiv oblast in north-eastern Ukraine near Vovchansk, according to a report. The information was provided by a high-level Ukrainian military source to Reuters. The source stated that Russia aimed to advance up to ten kilometers into the oblast to establish a buffer zone. The Ukrainian military is striving to prevent Moscow's advance.

13:28 Civilians evacuate from the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv oblastThe potential Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv oblast in north-eastern Ukraine remains unclear. According to Ukrainian sources, a Russian breakthrough has been countered so far. Due to the escalated Russian shelling, Ukrainian civilians are being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk in the oblast and the surrounding regions. This was reported by the British daily "Guardian", relying on remarks by Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the military administration of Vovchansk, on the Ukrainian radio station Hromadske: "Most of them are leaving by their own vehicles. However, we are also arranging transportation for those who do not possess a vehicle."

13:11 Lange observes military parade: "Putin is not as strong as he wants us to believe"Russia typically displays a large number of armored vehicles and other military technology during the military parade on Victory Day. However, this year, there is considerably less equipment on display. Defense expert Nico Lange deciphers the images from Moscow and which fables Western nations must not fall for.

12:31: Governor: Russian forces try breaking through in Kharkiv region

The governor of the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Oleh Synehubov, stated that Russian troops have attempted to break through Ukraine's border. They've been shelling the city of Vovchansk near the Russian border, and Synegubov clarified on Telegram that the attacks were repelled. Ukrainian forces maintained their position without any loss, and Synegubov noted that the Russian military won't be able to advance on the city of Kharkiv. These actions along the border were considered a provocation.

12:13: Woman killed in Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast

One person is dead, and another is injured following a Russian attack in Sumy Oblast. The Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported that a 64-year-old woman was killed, and a 17-year-old girl was injured in the Shostkynskyi district. The regional public prosecutor's office shared that these casualties came after an hour-long artillery fire on the Esman community.

11:41: "Significant power shortage" after Russian attacks: Ukraine to restrict energy supply for industries

Ukraine's energy deficit is increasing in response to more Russian attacks on its infrastructure. This means that companies and industries in the country will face tighter restrictions on using energy. Ukraine has experienced five large-scale attacks on its energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, and the most recent attack was on May 8. The head of the state energy supplier Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, stated that Europe won't be able to fully cover Ukraine's energy needs, and the country has already started asking its neighbors like Poland for energy supplies to deal with this crisis.

11:23: FDP parliamentary group opposes excluding defense spending from debt brake

The FDP parliamentary group disagrees with the idea of excluding defense spending from Germany's debt brake. Christian Dürr, the group's leader in Berlin, stressed that investment in security does not depend on the debt brake but on political decisions. In the coming weeks, Dürr claimed they would need to restructure the budget to prioritize this necessity. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had suggested that defense spending and parts of crisis preparedness should be excluded from the debt brake, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP disagreed. He suggested instead to reallocate money from the large state budget to support the economy.

10:51: Kharkiv mayor: City hit by Russian S-300 missile during the night

Russian forces launched an S-300 missile against Kharkiv city during the night, reported Ukrinform, quoting the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Nine people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl and a 72-year-old woman. A fire erupted in three houses, completely destroying two of them and partially damaging the third. Approximately 26 buildings and over 300 windows were destroyed in the nighttime attack.

10:13: Putin suggests Mishustin for Prime Minister again

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the previous Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for the role in his new term of office, as announced by the speaker of the lower house of parliament.

10:00: Ukrainian General Staff: 95 skirmishes with Russian troops in one day

Ukrainian forces reportedly engaged in 95 skirmishes with the Russian military in the past 24 hours. Per Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shared this news on their Facebook page. Russia allegedly conducted six rocket attacks, 80 air strikes, and 127 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on Ukrainian troop positions and towns.

09:56: Putin signals Russia's nuclear threat in Moscow military parade speech

Putin's military parade for celebrating the victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow again brought up the country's nuclear threat. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz analyzed the situation and suggested that Ukrainian drones might become a challenge for Russia.

Moscow accuses Moldova of "Nazi-like genocide": A shift in Russian rhetoric?

Several analysts believe that recent comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova about a supposed "Nazi-like genocide" committed by Moldova's government mark a significant turning point in Moscow's official discourse. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that this language may be intended to establish the groundwork for a potential Russian invasion of the entire country, rather than just certain regions. Zakharova's remarks were made during an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS to commemorate "Victory Day" against Nazi Germany.

The ISW also notes that Russian president Vladimir Putin has lately been promoting the narrative of Russian citizens facing discrimination abroad and the need for Moscow to step in to protect them. In addition, the Kremlin has begun framing Russia as engaged in an "existential geopolitical conflict" with a modern Nazi movement. Moldova's two pro-Russian regions, the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the breakaway republic of Transnistria, both of which have sizeable Russian-speaking populations, could potentially serve as a model for this approach. By making such statements, Russia may be attempting to legitimize a potential attack on the entire country, much like it did in Ukraine. Members of the pro-Kremlin opposition voting bloc "Moldovan Victory" also participated in the victory parade in Moscow, increasing suspicions about Moscow's intentions.

Russian oil refinery catches fire in Kaluga after drone attack from Ukraine

A Russian oil refinery in Kaluga went up in flames following an attack by a Ukrainian drone, as confirmed by Russian state news agency RIA, citing sources from emergency services. The refinery's Pervyi Zavod facility sustained damage to three diesel containers and one heating oil container. The governor of Kaluga, Vladislav Shapshah, previously announced that the fire at one of the companies had been suppressed instantly via a Telegram post, but did not elaborate on which company was affected.

Kyiv claims more than 980 Russian soldiers died or were removed from duty in one day amid ongoing battles

On the Ukrainian side, the Ministry of Defense disclosed that 980 Russian soldiers perished or were unable to continue fighting on a single day. The total number of soldiers "eliminated" by Ukraine since the war started in February 2022 is 479,710, according to the defense ministry. During the war, Russian forces have reportedly lost 5 more tanks (7434), as well as other equipment, according to daily updates from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. These figures cannot be independently verified. Meanwhile, Moscow refuses to disclose its own losses in Ukraine.

Russian troops target Sumy oblast with more than 300 offensive actions on a single day

The military administration of Sumy oblast reported a total of 302 attacks by the Russian armed forces yesterday, with 60 individual incidents taking place throughout the day. The Ukrainian communities along the border were targeted with mortar, drone, rocket, and artillery strikes, and the neighbouring towns of Velyka Pysarivka and Krasne each experienced 67 explosions. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Ukrainian intelligence apprehends man in Kharkiv for alleged espionage on behalf of Russian forces

The Ukrainian domestic intelligence service, the SBU, has detained a 45-year-old man from Kharkiv, accusing him of spying on Ukrainian positions and relaying their locations to Russian intelligence officers. The unnamed man was arrested at his residence within the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv and authorities seized his mobile device, which allegedly contains communications with said officers.

All ten Russian drones destroyed by Ukrainian forces during the night

The Ukrainian military states that it has successfully intercepted and demolished all ten drones launched by the Russian armed forces last night. Additionally, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles. The fate of these missiles remains unknown.

Governor confirms fire at Russian company following Ukrainian drone strike

The governor of the Russian region of Kaluga has confirmed that a company underwent a brief fire after sustaining damage from a Ukrainian drone attack. According to Vladislav Shapshah via Telegram, the fire has now been put out, with no casualties reported. The identity of the company affected is currently unclear.

5:16 Russian air strike targets residential area in KharkivIn a recent event, a Russian air strike in Kharkiv damaged several houses and sparked a fire in a residential area. The Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, made the announcement on Telegram. One person was reportedly injured in the attack. According to the Kyiv Independent, a total of five explosions were heard in the city.

4:25 Pistorius advocates for Western unity against Russia's "expansionist ambitions"During a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of unity among the West to combat Russia's "expansionist ambitions." Pistorius stated, "I firmly believe that only America and Europe together can maintain the strength of the West and defend it against Russia's expansionist ambitions and the greed of other players for power and domination." He goes on to say, "Today, my message is: As before other times of transatlantic partnership, such as the Berlin Airlift, the Marshall Plan or the reunification of Germany - let's seize this transatlantic opportunity once more."

3:14 Moscow intercepts drone nearbyMoscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that Russian air defense units intercepted a drone south of Moscow. There were no casualties or damage reported from falling debris, according to Sobyanin's message on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified.

1:20 Zelensky promotes Ukraine's EU membershipUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again voiced his support for Ukraine joining the EU. "Our state and people deserve it, and the European Union needs this step as well - not just politically," he said in his daily video address. He contends that the EU gains strength by not leaving out anyone who supports European values. Zelensky hopes that the actual accession negotiations will begin in June.

23:22 Czech initiative to provide ammunition to Ukraine in JuneCzech President Petr Pavel informed ARD that the first batch of ammunition bought by EU allies under the Czech-led initiative is expected to arrive in Ukraine in June. Pavel had previously identified 500,000 155mm shells and 300,000 122mm shells outside Europe that could be purchased and sent to Ukraine. Several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Poland, France, Denmark, and Slovenia, have contributed funds to the Czech initiative. These contributions could result in delivering 1.5 million shells to Kiev.

22:01 Kiev reduces evening street lighting due to power shortageThe Kiev City Council will reduce evening street lighting following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system that resulted in severe power outages throughout the country. Serhii Popko, the head of the Kiev Military Administration, made the announcement. On Wednesday night, Russian forces attacked the oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, and Vinnytsia, primarily affecting the energy infrastructure. At least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly shut down due to the attack.

21:32 EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine's EU membership in 2030 is a possibilityKatarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, expressed that Ukraine's accession to the European Union in 2030 is a very plausible timeline. Mathernova, however, cautioned that predicting the exact time for Ukraine's membership would be "like trying to see into a crystal ball to make predictions." In November 2023, the European Commission suggested starting accession talks with Kiev, but added that four more reforms needed to be implemented. The following month, the European Council made the decision to open accession talks with Ukraine.

20:59 Zelensky removes head of bodyguard after foiled assassination plotUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of his bodyguard following a thwarted assassination attempt. Zelensky published a decree about "dismissing Serhiy Leonidovych Rud from the position of Head of the State Security Department of Ukraine." Earlier in the week, two officers were arrested for allegedly planning an assassination attempt. The Ukrainian domestic intelligence service, SBU, revealed on Tuesday that they had dismantled a "network of agents" controlled by the Russian secret service, FSB, who were "preparing to assassinate the Ukrainian President."

At 20:32, a Ukrainian court has ordered the arrest of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, suspected of planning the murder of a lawyer over two decades ago. This was announced on May 9, and the businessman is set to remain in custody until July 7, without the option of bail. Kolomoisky, a well-known and controversial tycoon in Ukraine, was initially arrested on September 2, 2023 due to allegations of fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. Now, it is said that he may have also ordered a hit on a lawyer's life, after the attorney resisted Kolomoisky's request to annul a decision made at a shareholders' meeting.

In a different development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to reappoint Dmytro Hereha as the commander of the country's support forces, just two months after he was replaced by Oleksandr Yakovets in March. After reshuffling military positions within Ukraine, which led to the dismissal of top military commander Valery Salushnyi, Zelensky elected to fire Hereha and bring in Yakovets. However, Yakovets' stint in office was short-lived, as he was dismissed only two months later. The Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play a crucial role in providing necessary support to the military troops.

At 19:59, there is reportedly a disappearance of the "wanted notices" for Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko - the current and former presidents of Ukraine - from the Russian Interior Ministry's website. This information came to light when Russian news agency RIA Novosti accidentally discovered the profiles. These profiles had likely been placed on the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list by an office in the occupied Ukrainian oblast of Donetsk. It is thought that this happened in late February.

