Razão médica subjacente à exploração de veículos coletivos

 and  Max Becker
As autoridades de aplicação da lei não detectaram nenhum sinal de um incidente terrorista.
Em uma festa comunitária na região noroeste da Baviera, um indivíduo de 58 anos atingiu acidentalmente cinco pessoas com seu veículo em uma noite de segunda-feira. Após o incidente, as autoridades policiais declararam não ter encontrado qualquer evidência que sugira um ato criminoso premeditado.

Várias teorias surgiram em torno de um aparente acidente de trânsito que causou ferimentos leves a cinco indivíduos em uma celebração religiosa no noroeste da Baviera. "Parece que não houve ação intencional", explicou um porta-voz da polícia. É mais provável que o homem mais velho, que colidiu com vários transeuntes na área, estivesse passando por uma emergência médica.

Não há indicação de terrorismo ou tentativa de homicídio. Initially, the police reported that intentional behavior from the German man was suspected. However, they later clarified, "We haven't found any evidence of a premeditated capital crime." During the initial questioning, it was unclear whether a medical episode in the driver was the reason behind his behavior or whether the accident was deliberate, according to the police.

Before the crash, the man was reportedly upset by the festivities on the street during the religious celebration in Großwallstadt (Miltenberg district). A 10-year-old girl, along with two women and two men, sustained injuries in the collision. The driver required resuscitation and remains unavailable for further questioning.

Großwallstadt is situated close to the Hesse border and roughly 20 kilometers south of Aschaffenburg. Monday was the closing day of the three-day "Wällster Kerb," a traditional event that ends with the ceremonial burning of a straw effigy called "Kerb-Hannes." However, the event came to an end due to the accident.

The European Union expressed its concern over the incident, expressing hope for the recovery of those involved. Given the current investigation's focus on health rather than a deliberate act, the EU emphasized the importance of upholding safety during such community events.

