- Jovem usando um skate fica gravemente ferido após uma colisão com um veículo

Um menino de cinco anos sofreu ferimentos graves após ser atropelado por um carro enquanto brincava em uma rua em Donauwörth (distrito de Donau-Ries). O menino estava deslizando na rua em um skate, sendo empurrado por um membro da família, quando o infeliz incidente ocorreu. Segundo os relatórios policiais, o motorista, de 36 anos, não percebeu a criança enquanto saía de uma curva.only after hearing a noise and seeing signals from the relative did he realize what had happened, causing him to reverse his vehicle.

The traumatized boy was airlifted to Augsburg University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver is currently under investigation for suspected negligent behavior.

The police arriving at the scene conducted an investigation into the incident. Due to the driver's actions, the local police department is considering charges of negligent driving.

