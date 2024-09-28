Zelenskyy ha avuto un incontro con Trump <unk> come minimo

Il viaggio di Volodymyr Zelensky negli Stati Uniti è stato caratterizzato da turbolenze. Un incontro con Trump sembrava essere sull'orlo del collasso a causa dei dissidi tra Kiev e la fazione repubblicana. Per miracolo, l'incontro si è svolto e Trump non ha fatto eco alle opinioni più sfavorevoli dal punto di vista ucraino.

Al suo ritorno a casa, Zelensky ha portato con sé un misto di emozioni dal suo viaggio negli USA. Inizialmente si pensava che Zelensky avrebbe interagito con il presidente in carica Joe Biden e i candidati alla vicepresidenza Kamala Harris e Donald Trump negli Stati Uniti. Tuttavia, la situazione al Trump Tower di New York venerdì si è fatta delicata. Le relazioni tra Kiev e i repubblicani erano sull'orlo di un crollo catastrofico.

Mike Johnson, un repubblicano e sostenitore di Trump, ha annullato tutti gli incontri con la delegazione ucraina. In una lettera a Zelensky, Johnson ha richiesto l'immediato licenziamento dell'ambasciatore ucraino a Washington, Oksana Markarova. Markarova aveva organizzato una visita di Zelensky a una fabbrica di armi nello stato cruciale della Pennsylvania, dove era presente il governatore democratico Josh Shapiro, ma non alcun repubblicano. Questo è stato percepito dai repubblicani come un'interferenza nella campagna elettorale degli Stati Uniti.

Il colloquio con Zelensky sulla "New Yorker" ha anche causato preoccupazione. In questo colloquio, Zelensky ha definito alcune opinioni del candidato alla vicepresidenza repubblicano J.D. Vance "troppo estreme" - Vance aveva suggerito che l'Ucraina dovrebbe cedere alcuni territori alla Russia per porre fine alla guerra. Inoltre, Zelensky ha espresso dubbi sul fatto che Trump potesse porre fine alla guerra in 24 ore, come aveva affermato.

Trump ora promuove la "pace giusta" al momento opportuno

È un tema di dibattito se la visita di Zelensky in Pennsylvania sia stato un passo falso dal punto di vista ucraino. L'Ucraina ha sempre cercato di mantenere una posizione neutrale nella campagna elettorale degli Stati Uniti. Ora Kiev ha dovuto coinvolgere intermediari influenti, come l'ex primo ministro britannico Boris Johnson, per salvare l'incontro personale tra Zelensky e Trump. Viceversa, Zelensky aveva visitato l'Utah a orientamento repubblicano alcuni mesi prima - senza la presenza di alcun democratico. Questo non ha causato uno scandalo al tempo.

È degno di nota che l'invito di Zelensky all'incontro da parte della squadra di Trump, condiviso sui social media dallo stesso ex presidente, non è stato inviato da Markarova, ma dal suo vice. although Markarova has a stellar reputation as an ambassador, the letter from Mike Johnson is perceived as an insult in Ukraine. Furthermore, Markarova is in conflict with the Republican segment of the Ukrainian diaspora in the USA. It is highly probable that she will have to vacate her post at the end of the year.

According to the Ukrainian presidential administration, the journalist Julija Sabelina is content with the results of the meeting with Trump. Apart from the fact that the dialogue could take place at all, it is crucial from the Ukrainian viewpoint that Trump did not reiterate his claim of being able to end the war within 24 hours. Instead, he spoke of a "fair peace" at the right time. Zelensky also held back and emphasized the smallest common ground: the necessity of ending the war as quickly as possible. His invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine was charming. Similarly, his response to Trump's statement that he has a good relationship with both Zelensky and Vladimir Putin was "I hope we both have a better relationship."

Ultimately, Trump agreed to meet with Zelensky because this issue cannot be ignored, says Oleksandr Krajew, a North America expert at Ukrajinska Prisma, a Ukrainian NGO specializing in foreign policy. "It's a significant, global, and systematic issue that's critical to the establishment. Its unpredictability and volatility are a strategy here." Political scientist Volodymyr Fessenko, close to the Ukrainian presidential team, highlights that Zelensky's US trip concluded favorably, with the meeting with Trump being a positive sign. However, his chief concern remains that Trump's circle is "heavily" influencing negativity against Ukraine. "Someone must have fed him that absurdity about a de facto non-existent Ukraine defended by children and the elderly because there are no soldiers left - I think," Fessenko thinks.

Even following the meeting with Zelensky, Trump continues to advocate for a "deal" between Ukraine and Russia. If elected as the U.S. president, Washington will undoubtedly seek contact with Moscow. However, what type of "deal" is feasible given Russia's present extreme demands remains uncertain. Moscow, for instance, demands a drastic reduction of Ukrainian military forces, leaving Kyiv incapable of defending itself against potential aggression. Despite the recent meetings and talks, the optimal choice for Ukraine during this US election remains Kamala Harris.

She's not flawless either. Harris's stance on Russia's aggression against Ukraine remains unclear. However, it's likely she'll continue Biden's policy, which has allowed Ukraine to survive the war for over 900 days. Former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin recently summed it up: "It's a choice between inadequate and inconsistent support, 'too little, too late,' and the complete unpredictability of a Trump victory."

