Un uomo condannato per aver mentito su Shania Geiss.

Un 24enne sostiene online di aver avuto una relazione con Shania Geiss. Per dimostrarlo, pubblica un falso registro di chat. La sua affermazione di essere un erede miliardario è anche una menzogna. Per questo, è ora condannato a una multa da un tribunale.

Il tribunale ha condannato il 24enne per diffamazione, infliggendo una multa di 90 volte il tasso giornaliero di 30 euro ciascuno.both the prosecution and the defendant waived their right to appeal, making the verdict final.

During the trial, the defendant's lawyer admitted the charges. "Non era mai sua intenzione arrecare alcun danno a Mrs. Geiss," ha detto l'avvocato. Il suo cliente non è più in grado di spiegare oggi come gli sia venuta l'idea di pubblicare il falso registro di chat. "È stato più un atto impulsivo," ha detto l'avvocato.

After the verdict, Geiss ha dichiarato: "Spero che la questione sia finalmente chiusa con questa condanna. Questo argomento mi ha perseguitato per troppo tempo e è difficile per gli esterni immaginare quanto una tale esposizione pubblica possa ferire la dignità e l'anima." Geiss ha inizialmente rifiutato di commentare il processo e né lei né altri membri della famiglia sono apparsi in tribunale.

The prosecution accused the man of posting a fake chat log on his Instagram account, followed by around 500,000 people, claiming he had sex with Geiss in a club in Kitzbühel. He knew that there had been no meeting between them, let alone one involving sexual acts, the prosecutor said, calling it a "tale of lies." He also sent the fake chat messages to two media outlets, which both reported on the alleged sexual encounter.

Claim to be a billionaire heir also a lie

The defendant presented himself on his Instagram channel as a billionaire heir living a life of luxury with a fortune of 23 billion euros, the prosecutor said. In reality, he is "a nobody" who wears fake watches. He has "modest income" and no assets, and may even have debts, the prosecution argued.

In the trial, the 24-year-old also admitted that he has no other income or assets besides his earnings as a soldier. He lives with his parents and does not pay rent.

The Geiss family became known through the TV show "Die Geissens - eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie," which has been giving insights into their jet-set life since 2011. Shania Geiss is the younger daughter of Robert and Carmen Geiss and has a sister named Davina. The family is from Cologne but lives in the principality of Monaco.

