- Un toccante addio da Cathy Lugner.

Il costruttore austriaco Richard Lugner (1932-2024) è venuto a mancare all'età di 91 anni. La sua ex-moglie Cathy Lugner (34) ha ora preso congedo da lui in un post su Instagram.

Richard Lugner rimarrà "indimenticabile"

"Quando ho sentito la triste notizia della tua morte stamattina, sono rimasta scioccata", ha scritto la 34enne, chiamata "Spatzi" da Lugner durante il loro matrimonio. "Richard, anche tu sembravi immortale", ha spiegato Cathy Lugner, che ha condiviso ricordi del loro tempo insieme, inclusa una foto della loro figlia. La determinazione, la forza di volontà e il coraggio di Lugner erano ispirazionali e contagiosi. "Ti ringrazio dal profondo del mio cuore per il tempo meraviglioso che abbiamo trascorso insieme, per tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato sulla vita. Rimarrai indimenticabile. Che Dio ti benedica. RIP". In una storia di Instagram, Cathy Lugner ha anche pubblicato una foto di coppia vintage e ha scritto: "Sarò sempre grata per tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato".

despite their divorce, Cathy Schmitz continues to use the name Cathy Lugner. The couple was married from 2014 to 2016. Cathy "Spatzi" Lugner cited the lack of opportunity to grow with him as the reason for their separation. In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper in April 2024, Richard Lugner had harsher words for his ex-wife: "She was my biggest flop."

However, Lugner married for the sixth time on June 1. In Vienna, he exchanged vows with his partner Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer (42). The couple had been briefly engaged in October 2021 and celebrated their love comeback at Easter 2024. According to the "Kronen Zeitung", a grand church wedding in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna was planned for this fall on his 92nd birthday on October 11.

