- Un ponte cadde a Dresda.

Il noto ponte Carol di Dresda funge da importante percorso, attraversando il centro città e scavalcando l'Elba. Inaspettatamente, durante la notte, parti di questo ponte sono crollate, rivelando il stretto scampato pericolo per la città. Migliaia di automobili, tram, ciclisti e pedoni utilizzano regolarmente questo ponte, che è uno dei quattro che attraversano l'Elba nella città. Fortunatamente, finora non sono stati segnalati incidenti con feriti o morti. La polizia sta gestendo l'evento come un incidente, senza alcun segno di attività sospette.

L'Autorità dei trasporti di Dresda ha confermato che non c'erano tram in uso sul ponte al momento dell'incidente, garantendo la sicurezza dei passeggeri e dei veicoli. I tram 3 e 7 attraversano solitamente il ponte, anche nelle prime ore del mattino.

Distruzione completa del riscaldamento distrettuale

L'incidente ha causato danni al percorso pedonale, alla pista ciclistica e alle rotaie del tram, secondo il rapporto dei vigili del fuoco di Dresda. Un tratto di 100 metri ha subito danni, causando una crepa larga 1 metro all'estremità della città vecchia del ponte. Di conseguenza, l'intero sistema di riscaldamento distrettuale della città è fallito, con parti della terrazza lungo il fiume sommerse a causa dell'allagamento.

Rischio imminente di ulteriori crolli

La causa esatta del crollo parziale del ponte Carol

Mayhem anticipated during rush hour

The area was tranquil early in the morning, but significant disruptions are anticipated during peak hours, with trams and vehicles being rerouted. Consequently, the federal waterway and the Elbe cycling path, along with the riverside terrace, have been closed as per the police update. "At present, experts from various fields, the city administration, and all involved parties are meeting to discuss future actions," the fire department reported.

Upcoming renovation plans for the bridge

The collapsed section of the Carol Bridge was set for renovation the following year. Other portions of the bridge reopened to traffic in March 2024, following an extensive renovation. The city of Dresden's website indicates that a traffic trial was also scheduled to run on the bridge until the end of the year, aiming to enhance safety for cyclists and pedestrians. The trial and the project have been topics of intense debates.

The emergency services were put on high alert due to the imminent danger of further collapse of the Carol Bridge. The city's residents and visitors were advised to avoid the area until further notice due to the threat to life.

