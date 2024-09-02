- Un membro del team condivide le sue intuizioni sugli ultimi momenti del Bayesiano.

Circa due settimane dopo il tragico affondamento dello yacht di lusso "Bayesian", un membro dell'equipaggio ha condiviso la sua versione di quella notte tremenda. Secondo l'agenzia di stampa italiana "Ansa", il marinaio Matthew Griffiths avrebbe svegliato il capitano quando il vento ha raggiunto i 20 nodi. Su ordine del capitano, tutti gli altri sono stati svegliati dal loro sonno. Griffiths era uno dei 22 individui a bordo dello yacht, che è affondato nelle profondità dell'oceano a poche centinaia di metri dal porto siciliano di Porticello il 19 agosto. Purtroppo, sette vite sono andate perse in questo disastro, tra cui il proprietario dello yacht, Mike Lynch, e sua figlia di 18 anni.

Griffiths, che era in servizio al momento dell'incidente, ha raccontato la sua storia all'"Ansa": "La nave si è inclinata e siamo stati gettati in acqua. Siamo riusciti a riaffiorare e abbiamo tentato di salvare quante più persone possibile". Il capitano James Cutfield dello "Bayesian" ha dimostrato un coraggio straordinario durante questa prova. "Ci siamo aggrappati ai lati (della barca). Abbiamo salvato chi potevamo". Cutfield è riuscito a salvare una ragazza e sua madre. Le autorità italiane stanno attualmente indagando su Cutfield, Griffiths e l'ingegnere Tim Parker Eaton.

Il capitano dello "Bayesian" mantiene il silenzio

Il capitano Cutfield ha esercitato il suo diritto al silenzio durante l'interrogatorio del pubblico ministero la scorsa settimana, come indicato dal suo team legale. Hanno dichiarato che era "sfinito" e aveva bisogno di più tempo per preparare la sua difesa.

Despite the testimonies of the survivors, highlighting Cutfield's bravery, the circumstances surrounding the sinking continue to baffle. Maritime experts posit that a ship like the "Bayesian", crafted by the esteemed Italian manufacturer "Perini Navi", should have withstood the storm. At the very least, it should not have sunk as rapidly as it appeared to.

The public prosecutors from Termini Imerese, near Palermo, have revealed that their investigations will take some time, as recovering the wreckage is still a work in progress. It is estimated that the recovery of the ship will cost a minimum of 17 million euros.

After the tragedy, it was revealed that Mike Lynch, the wealthy owner of the sinking luxury yacht "Bayesian," had planned to sell the vessel and purchase a larger and more extravagant luxury yacht.

In light of the investigation findings, there have been calls for stricter safety regulations for luxury yachts, citing the "Bayesian" as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with these vessels.

