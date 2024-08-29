Un insolito carro armato ucraino rilevato sul campo di battaglia di Kharkiv

Nella lotta contro gli avversari nella regione di Kharkiv, si presume che un carro armato ucraino poco visto, il T-84 Oplot (tradotto come "Fortezza"), sia entrato in azione. Secondo Defence Express, che cita un post su Facebook della 3ª Brigata Corazzata, questa unità ha integrato l'Oplot nelle sue operazioni. La brigata ha etichettato l'Oplot come il "miglior carro armato ucraino" in una foto condivisa.

La brigata non ha fornito ulteriori dettagli. Defence Express afferma che si tratta di una scoperta significativa, considerando l'uso limitato degli Oplot dal'inizio dell'invasione russa su larga scala a febbraio 2022. Si stima che solo un piccolo numero di questi carri armati sia stato prodotto per l'esercito ucraino.

Sviluppato come versione migliorata del T-80 sovietico, il T-84 Oplot presenta miglioramenti come un motore più potente, corazzatura migliorata e un sistema di controllo del fuoco sofisticato, secondo Army Recognition. Il primo prototipo è stato creato a Kharkiv nel 1994 e ulteriormente sviluppato nel T-84U Oplot, che è entrato a far parte delle forze ucraine nel 1999.

Con un motore da 1200 cavalli, il carro armato è in grado di raggiungere velocità fino a 75 km/h sulla strada e 50 km/h fuoristrada, superando le prestazioni russe simili. Inoltre, il T-84U Oplot è in grado di raggiungere velocità fino a 35 km/h in retromarcia, utile per cambiamenti di posizione rapidi e manovre di ritirata. L'ultima versione, l'Oplot-M, è entrata in servizio nel 2009.

although ranked among the most modern battle tanks globally by Army Recognition, the Oplot has been scarcely deployed against Russian invaders thus far. Forbes magazine reported in May 2022 that Malyshev Plant in Kharkiv had delivered only ten Oplots to the Ukrainian military. The high cost of approximately four million US dollars per unit and the military leadership's low priority for acquisition, due to the abundance of functional T-64s from the Soviet era, are cited as reasons for the limited procurement. It is believed that the 3rd Tank Brigade possesses one Oplot, while other units serve in the 14th Mechanized Brigade.

Ukraine is reported to have loaned four of its ten ordered Oplots to the US military for appraisal. As a result, it is speculated that at most six Oplot battle tanks have been employed against Russia. The International Institute for Strategic Studies only reported five Oplots in operation with Ukraine in 2021. Thailand boasts the most Oplots, having acquired 49 in 2009.

The T-84 Oplot, labeled as the "finest Ukrainian tank" by the 3rd Tank Brigade, is reportedly seeing action in the combat against adversaries in the Kharkiv region, demonstrating its rilevanza nella strategia militare dell'esercito ucraino. Questo raro dispiegamento del carro armato Oplot nel conflitto in corso è significativo, dati i limitati produzione e acquisto per l'esercito ucraino a causa del suo alto costo e l'abbondanza di T-64 funzionanti.

Leggi anche: