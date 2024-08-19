- Un individuo arriva in ritardo e forza l' ingresso in un negozio di Heidelberg.

Un uomo è stato visto entrare nella zona di ingresso di un'attività commerciale a Heidelberg per ritirare delle sedie ordinate. Secondo le autorità, un cliente e il suo accompagnatore hanno bussato insistentemente alla porta d'ingresso dell'attività dopo l'orario di chiusura, chiedendo di entrare per recuperare le sedie. Il dipendente del negozio avrebbe chiesto loro di tornare durante l'orario di apertura.

Si dice che l'uomo abbia poi scalciato e colpito ripetutamente la porta di vetro, rompendola e riuscendo a entrare nel negozio. Il dipendente ha chiesto all'uomo di 55 anni di lasciare immediately the premises. While exiting, the individual allegedly hurled insults at her. The police refused to disclose the nature of the business.

The police estimate the total damage to be around 1,000 euros. Consequently, the man is now under scrutiny for charges involving property damage, unlawful entry, and offensive behavior.

The man who caused the damage was from Heidelberg, as mentioned in the news reports. Despite being asked to return during business hours, he returned later and caused further disturbance inside the store in Heidelberg.

