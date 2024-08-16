Un gentile gigante è il preferito della giungla del dottor Bob.

Le vere leggende sono tutte le celebrities che ora osano tornare nel campo della giungla per la seconda volta. La scelta di chi merita di più la corona della giungla è difficile persino per Dr. Bob. Ma lui ha un chiaro favorito.

È come un incontro di classe: 13 stelle e stelline che hanno lottato per la corona della giungla nelle stagioni precedenti di "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" (I'm a Celebrity) e hanno lasciato un'impressione duratura sui fan dello show cult di RTL, sono pronte a rifarlo. In "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends", tornano per la seconda volta - ma questa volta non in Australia, ma in Sud Africa.

Non si tratta solo dei 100.000 Euro di premio e del titolo di "Re o Regina della Giungla". Alcuni potrebbero anche voler lucidare la loro immagine, che potrebbe essere stata leggermente offuscata dalla loro ultima apparizione a I'm a Celebrity, e mostrare il loro lato migliore questa volta.

Tutti lo amano, indipendentemente dall'immagine: Dr. Bob. Il medico che è stato affidato ai concorrenti per 20 stagioni è entusiasta di rivedere i concorrenti e i concorrenti, alcuni dei quali non vede da 15 anni. "Sono really excited because I know these people - and I know them well. And now some of them have become mothers. They've had babies. Some people have gotten married, some have gotten divorced. Everyone has grown mentally and physically. Some are bigger, others are thinner. It's really exciting," Dr. Bob gushes in an RTL interview before the start of "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends". "These people are deeply ingrained in my mind and soul," explains the camp doctor. The former candidates are "like a part of your family that comes back to you". It's very exciting.

È un grande ragazzo

Although Dr. Bob is happy to see everyone, he has a clear favorite. "If you ask me, I'd have to say Thorsten. He's a great guy and very emotional and a very gentle giant," he raves to RTL about Thorsten Legat, who left a lasting impression on jungle fans with his "Kasalla!" during his time on I'm a Celebrity. Dr. Bob sees potential in Giulia Siegel as a jungle queen.

But in this special season, it's not Dr. Bob or the viewers who decide who ends up on the jungle throne, but the campers themselves.

From August 16, RTL will show "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends" daily at 8:15 PM. And for the first time, RTL+ will have the new episode available to stream every day, starting August 15.

