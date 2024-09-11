- Un famoso artista musicale, un confronto e la lotta per l'Ufficio Ovale

Kamala Harris e Donald Trump si sono fronteggiati su un palcoscenico televisivo per circa 90 minuti, trasformando una stretta di mano iniziale in un confronto verbale senza fine tra i due contendenti per la presidenza degli Stati Uniti. Tuttavia, un terzo incomodo è quasi riuscito a eclissare l'incontro inaugurale tra il democratico e il repubblicano.

Poco dopo il dibattito, la cantante Taylor Swift ha pubblicato su Instagram, chiedendo "Chi ha visto il dibattito stasera?". Il suo messaggio ha avuto peso, alla fine sostenendo Harris e offrendo al democratico un notevole boost.

L'importanza dell'endorsement di Swift per Harris

La popstar americana Taylor Swift è famosa per la sua serie di successi, spesso battendo record ai premi. Swift vanta un'enorme base di fan con oltre 283 milioni di follower su Instagram. Nella lista delle donne più influenti del mondo di Forbes, Taylor si è classificata al quinto posto. I sondaggi mostrano che circa il 53% degli adulti americani si dichiara fan di Swift. Noti per la loro dedizione, la maggior parte di questi ammiratori proviene da piccole città o vive in zone rurali, e una grande percentuale di loro sono giovani donne - un'importante fascia di elettori.

Nata nello stato chiave della Pennsylvania, l'endorsement di Swift arriva in un momento cruciale. La campagna è nella sua fase decisiva, con meno di otto settimane prima delle elezioni del 5 novembre e l'inizio del voto anticipato.

La forte performance di Harris nel duello televisivo

Dopo il suo debutto come candidata, Harris ha beneficiato dell'ottimismo del suo partito, che sperava di aver finalmente acquisito slancio dopo i dibattiti di Joe Biden. Fino ad ora, Harris aveva operato in una zona sicura di eventi di campagna premeditati, basati su script e permessi.

In piedi da sola sul palco con Trump, priva di script o altri ausili, rappresentava un momento storico per la 59enne. Ha sostenuto la sua posizione con fermezza, ha parlato con chiarezza, non ha vacillato o inciampato, ha mantenuto la compostezza sotto gli attacchi di Trump e ha lanciato con abilità diversi attacchi senza superare i limiti della decenza. In un sondaggio immediato di CNN, il 63% dei rispondenti ha considerato lei la vincitrice - in netto contrasto con il 37% di Trump.

Incertezze sulla vittoria di Harris

