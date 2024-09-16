Un altro incerto giro di scena politicamente avvolto.

La situazione attuale vede entrambe le campagne avversarie in una posizione simile dopo quello che sembra essere un secondo tentativo di eliminare il candidato repubblicano Donald Trump durante l'ultima tornata di una stagione politica che infrange tutti i precedenti e mette in evidenza la profonda polarizzazione politica degli Stati Uniti.

Due volte in due mesi, il paese ha evitato per un soffio il dolore di assistere alla morte di un importante politico durante la stagione elettorale e le emozioni caotiche che una simile tragedia potrebbe scatenare in una nazione lacerata da intense divergenze partitiche.

Il fatto che simili eventi si verifichino indica la persistente corrente di violenza che aleggia sulla politica americana, un elemento esacerbato dalla facile accessibilità alle armi da fuoco. Entrambi i candidati attualmente si rivolgono alle folle all'aperto dietro scudi antiproiettile. Ora, ci saranno crescenti preoccupazioni che il periodo turbolento che precede il Giorno delle Elezioni possa portare il paese ancora più giù per una strada oscura.

Dopo numerosi anni senza un tentativo di assassinio contro un alto funzionario dell'esecutivo, una realtà inquietante è riemersa quest'anno: coloro che aspirano alla carica più alta mettono potenzialmente a rischio le loro vite.

Reazioni immediate dei sostenitori e dei nemici di Trump

La vicepresidentessa Kamala Harris, il suo compagno di corsa, il governatore del Minnesota Tim Walz, e il presidente Joe Biden hanno tutti espresso rapidamente il loro sollievo per il fatto che un sospetto di aver pianificato di mirare a Trump in uno dei suoi campi da golf in Florida sia stato catturato prima di poter sparare e che l'ex presidente fosse illeso. Harris ha condiviso queste informazioni sui social media, dicendo: "Sono grata che sia al sicuro. La violenza non ha posto in America".

Despite the inappropriateness of weighing political implications immediately following an apparent assassination attempt, everything in America is politicized in a matter of minutes — especially in the 50 days remaining before a close election.

Trump — who quickly rose to his feet and declared, “fight, fight, fight,” just seconds after surviving his first, extremely close assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 — promptly released a fundraising email on Sunday afternoon that stated, “I am Safe and Well!”

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump wrote in the email, which directed supporters to a website where they could make donations.

One of the ex-president's closest allies, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, also released a statement likening Trump's survival to divine protection, a theme that was frequently mentioned during the Republican National Convention. The House GOP conference chair suggested that, in light of the events, America now had a moral obligation to support Trump. “Thankfully, God continues to watch over President Trump. As Americans, we must unite behind him in November to protect our republic and restore peace to the world,” she said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, after visiting the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Sunday, also suggested that Trump was under divine protection and played into the narrative that Trump was invincible. “No leader (in) American history has faced more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable.”

This belief in God's protection animating Trump's supporters stems from their conviction that he is destined for victory. This belief was tempered, however, when Biden discontinued his reelection bid, allowing Harris to enter the race and transform the contest.

More queries for the Secret Service

The individual detained in the apparent assassination attempt was identified by the Secret Service while the former president was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several holes separated them.

Stefanik inquired about how “an assassin was permitted to draw closer to President Trump yet again?” She wrote: “We expect a transparent explanation for what happened today in Florida, given the disturbing circumstances in Pennsylvania.” The New York Republican's interrogation of the Secret Service is likely to trigger a discussion on the former president's security measures — particularly in light of the Pennsylvania incident.

Trump has previously suggested, however, that the Biden administration and Harris were colluding in the Pennsylvania assassination attempt because he asserts they utilized the Justice Department against him. However, all of Trump's legal issues have progressed through the courts in a regular manner, and there is no evidence that the White House has any involvement in the matter.

The second apparent assassination attempt takes place against the backdrop of a tumultuous election campaign that has broken from tradition and forecasts. For the first time since 1968, a sitting president has discontinued his reelection campaign early, allowing his vice president to step in and compete for the opportunity to become the first Black woman and South Asian president in command. The Republican nominee has a criminal record and is facing multiple charges stemming from his unprecedented efforts to maintain power following his election loss. If he is reinstalled in the White House, Trump would become only the second president to have lost reelection and subsequently secured a nonconsecutive second term.

The ex-president's actions in the coming days will be closely monitored. After the first assassination attempt, the former president urged the nation to come together. However, his unity plea didn't last very long, as his speech at the Republican National Convention quickly devolved into the divisive rhetoric that characterized his political career.

Trump has repeatedly disregarded the advice of senior Republicans and his campaign staff to focus on a clear, concise argument against Harris. They would like him to emphasize her role in the Biden administration's economic policy at a time when many voters are still grappling with high prices despite a decline in the inflation rate. Therefore, even if his advisors urge him to renew his unity pledge, there is no guarantee that he will comply or consider it to be in his political interests.

Dopo un'esperienza di morte imminente o un grave infortunio in Pennsylvania a causa di un proiettile che gli ha sfiorato l'orecchio, l'ex presidente sembra essere diventato temporaneamente più tranquillo. Tuttavia, ha da allora ripreso il suo solito comportamento chiassoso e ha addirittura intensificato il suo linguaggio estremo. Ha minacciato i suoi avversari politici con azioni legali, promettendo di imprigionarli se ritiene che ci sia stata frode elettorale, e continua ad affermare che le elezioni precedenti sono state manipolate.

Subito dopo un recente incidente, la preoccupazione principale degli avversari di Trump era mantenere la calma in una situazione volatile. La violenza non ha posto in una società democratica per tacitare le figure politiche. Tuttavia, con il passare dei giorni, ci saranno discussioni sul ruolo dell'ex presidente nell'esacerbare le divisioni del paese.

Ad esempio, durante il fine settimana, l'ex presidente e il suo compagno di corsa, il senatore dell'Ohio JD Vance, hanno contribuito a una tensione politica più alta. Hanno entrambi promosso affermazioni infondate sui rifugiati haitiani a Springfield, Ohio, che avrebbero rubato e mangiato animali domestici. I critici hanno avvertito che la demagogia razzista di Trump potrebbe mettere in pericolo delle vite.

Durante un'intensa intervista sulla CNN "State of the Union" della domenica, Vance ha difeso le affermazioni infondate sui migranti haitiani, che si trovano legalmente negli Stati Uniti, citando le lamentele dei suoi elettori. Nonostante la testimonianza contraria di numerosi funzionari locali che confermano la falsità della voce, Vance ha respinto con rabbia le suggerimenti che le minacce di bomba contro la città fossero collegate alla sua e di Trump escalation delle affermazioni. Ha consigliato a Dana Bash: "Questa città ha sofferto gravemente sotto le politiche di Kamala Harris".

Il governatore repubblicano Mike DeWine, quando gli è stato chiesto su ABC domenica se avesse prove a sostegno delle voci sui pets mangiati, ha risposto: "No, assolutamente no". DeWine ha anche confermato che i migranti haitiani, che Trump ha minacciato di deportare in Venezuela, si trovano legalmente nel paese.

In circostanze normali, un tentativo di assassinio di un candidato presidenziale potrebbe scatenare un'ondata di solidarietà che potrebbe rafforzare il sostegno politico. Tuttavia, l'ultimo tentativo fallito per Trump si verifica in un momento in cui la sua corsa contro Harris è virtualmente in pareggio. Mentre entrambi i candidati si contendono un numero relativamente piccolo di elettori oscillanti negli stati chiave, rimane incerto quanto spazio di manovra rimanga per modificare le percezioni su Trump, che è stato un personaggio divisivo sin dal lancio della sua campagna nel 2015.

Trump è probabile che utilizzi gli ultimi eventi per rafforzare la sua affermazione infondata di essere una vittima di persecuzione mirata a tenerlo lontano dal potere. Tuttavia, è prematuro prevedere se il secondo tentato assassinio avrà un impatto politico più pronunciato del primo.

In definitiva, la responsabilità di navigare in questa stagione elettorale incerta e pericolosa spetta ai votanti.

