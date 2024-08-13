- Un altro cucciolo di panda è atteso allo zoo di Berlino.

Al Berlino Zoo, si aspettano di nuovo i cuccioli di panda. "I piccoli sono circa 2,5 centimetri di dimensioni e devono ancora crescere molto prima del parto," ha detto Thomas Hildebrandt, responsabile del dipartimento di gestione della riproduzione dell'Istituto Leibniz per la ricerca sugli zoo e la vita selvatica, secondo un comunicato stampa. Si è svolta una piccola festa nel Panda Garden domenica scorsa, ha riferito lo zoo. La femmina di panda non era stata particolarmente collaborativa di recente. "Despite the belly-kneading," Meng Meng è stata convinta a mettersi in piedi e ad accettare il gel freddo dell'ecografia e l'esame con la sonda ecografica, ha detto il veterinario, che è un esperto internazionale nella riproduzione dei panda giganti. "An examination in a standing position finally brought the joyful news that Meng Meng is pregnant with two cubs."

The team was thrilled, as there had been several unsuccessful ultrasound attempts before, said vet Franziska Sutter, who was also involved in the examination. "Despite all the excitement, we must be aware that this is a very early stage of pregnancy and a so-called resorption - or abortion - of the embryo is still possible at this time," said Sutter. The gestation period for giant pandas is usually three to six months.

The development will be monitored with ultrasound examinations and hormone analysis. "We hope very much that everything goes as well as it did the last time in 2019." Back then, the first panda birth in a German zoo was a sensation: the twins and former crowd-pleasers Pit and Paule are no longer in Berlin.

