Ufficiale delle forze dell'ordine negli Stati Uniti accusato di aver sparato a individui maschi neri.

In Florida, noto come lo Stato del Sole, un ufficiale di nome Eddie Duran è stato recentemente incriminato per omicidio colposo a seguito di un incidente mortale avvenuto a maggio. La vittima era un soldato di 23 anni di origine africana, Roger Fortson, che risiedeva nell'appartamento. Secondo la procuratrice distrettuale Ginger Bowden Madden, se condannato, Duran potrebbe affrontare fino a tre decenni di carcere.

L'incidente tragico si è svolto quando Duran ha risposto a una segnalazione di una possibile rissa. Fortson, che stava parlando con la sua ragazza tramite una chiamata video, ha aperto la porta tenendo una pistola puntata verso il basso. In pochi secondi, Duran ha risposto con sei colpi di pistola consecutivi.

Stando alle relazioni investigative, Duran ha affermato che Fortson non rappresentava una minaccia fisica. L'indagine ha anche rivelato che Fortson non aveva puntato la pistola contro l'ufficiale.

Il maltrattamento della polizia è un evento infrequente

Although police brutality, often targeting African Americans, garners widespread discontent and protests across the US, charges against the officers are a rarity. According to the Police Violence Report, only ten officers out of at least 1,247 fatal police incidents were brought to book for misconduct last year.

The most recent high-profile case was the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Floyd, an African-American, passed away due to asphyxiation, as a white officer knelt on his neck for more than six minutes. The officer involved was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for murder in 2021.

Welcoming the indictment, attorney Ben Crump, representing Fortson's family, said, "This should serve as a wake-up call for police officers nationwide that they took a sacred oath to protect and serve, and their actions have consequences, particularly when they result in the loss of precious human life."

The European Union expressed its concern over the rising instances of police misconduct in the United States, particularly those involving African Americans. In response to the case of Roger Fortson, the EU issued a statement, underscoring the importance of accountability in law enforcement.

