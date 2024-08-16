- Trump: "Ho il diritto di attaccarti personalmente"

Il candidato repubblicano alle presidenziali USA Donald Trump ha difeso i suoi attacchi personali contro la rivale democratica Kamala Harris. "Credo di avere il diritto di attaccarla personalmente," ha detto Trump durante una conferenza stampa nel suo club golfistico a Bedminster, nel New Jersey. "Sono molto arrabbiato con lei."

Trump, 78 anni, ha anche detto che molte altre persone sono arrabbiate con Harris per quello che sta facendo al paese e come sta usando il sistema giudiziario contro gli oppositori. "Non ho rispetto per la sua intelligenza e credo che sarebbe un presidente terribile," ha detto. Ecco perché è così importante per lui vincere le elezioni a novembre.

Harris, che è diventata la candidata presidenziale democratica dopo il ritiro di Joe Biden, si candida contro Trump nelle elezioni. Il repubblicano la critica regolarmente negli eventi della campagna, chiamandola "stupida", "matta" e una pericolosa "radicale di sinistra".

particularly controversial: Trump's remark that Harris has 'Suddenly become black'

Trump ha anche recentemente attaccato duramente la sua rivale riguardo alle sue origini e al colore della pelle. Ha affermato che Harris aveva a lungo promosso solo le sue origini indiane e poi "improvvisamente è diventata nera", in un evento prima dell'Associazione nazionale dei giornalisti neri a Chicago. Questo ha suscitato scalpore. Harris è la figlia di un nero giamaicano e sua madre è dell'India.

several Republicans, including Nikki Haley, who also ran as a presidential candidate in the party's primaries, have publicly advised Trump to make fewer personal attacks on Harris and focus more on substance.

The election can't be won by talking about which "race" Harris belongs to or that she's "dumb," Haley said on Tuesday on the right-wing Fox News channel. Haley lost to Trump in the Republican presidential primaries but now supports his candidacy.

Donald Trump: "I have to do it my way"

Trump was asked about these statements by Haley and others during the press conference but dismissed such advice. His campaign is going well, Trump said. "I think we're hitting a nerve." This is a different kind of race, he said. "All we have to do is label our opponent as a communist or a socialist, or someone who will destroy our country."

Trump said he appreciates Haley's advice but added, "I have to do it my way." Harris is also attacking him personally and calling him "weird." Compared to what the other side is doing, and how radical and "sick" his opponents are, he said he's running a "very quiet campaign." "I mean, we're here. There's no shouting."

Harris leads Trump slightly in polls

Trump's press conference was largely a campaign rally, where the former president spent the first 45 minutes explaining why he thinks the country would go downhill with Harris. Supporters were present and interrupted his remarks several times with cheers. Afterwards, Trump shook hands with his supporters, took selfies with them, and signed autographs.

In multiple nationwide polls, Harris is now slightly ahead of Trump. Her campaign team announced on Thursday that, in addition to a previously agreed-upon televised debate with Trump on September 10, there will be a second debate in October. No specific date was given for the second debate at this time. Trump's campaign team had not yet issued a statement. A televised debate for vice-presidential candidates Tim Walz and Vance is scheduled for October 1.

