Trump dimostra un atteggiamento sessista verso Harris

Agisce come Esperto di Sesso Orale nella Kampagne del Michigan: Donald Trump
Nella corsa per la Casa Bianca, i repubblicani di spicco invitano Trump a evitare attacchi personali contro la sua avversaria Harris. Tuttavia, ignorando il consiglio del suo partito, l'ex presidente USA ha ora oltrepassato i limiti per la prima volta.

Il candidato alla presidenza Donald Trump suscita polemiche nella sua campagna diffondendo un commento volgare sulla sua avversaria democratica Kamala Harris. Trump ha condiviso un post sulla sua piattaforma Truth Social, attribuendone la fonte a un altro utente, che suggerisce che il favoritismo sessuale abbia favorito la carriera di Harris.

Il post include una vecchia foto di Kamala Harris insieme all'ex Segretario di Stato USA e candidata alla presidenza Hillary Clinton, che si è scontrata con Trump nel 2016. Il commento, "Divertente come i favori a letto abbiano influenzato le loro due carriere in modo diverso...", è un'allusione rozza a uno scandalo sessuale che ha coinvolto il marito di Hillary, Bill, durante il suo mandato (1993-2001). I sostenitori di Trump diffondono anche storie speculative su Harris, sostenendo che le sue relazioni sentimentali con un potente politico californiano negli anni '90 abbiano dato una spinta alla sua carriera.

"Devo fare a modo mio"

although Trump did not write the post, his decision to feature it on his official Truth Social account is notable. Throughout the campaign, Trump denigrates his Democratic counterpart, labeling her "crazy" and "stupid" among other slurs. Furthermore, Trump has condemned Harris based on her racial background and ancestry, implying that she "transfigured into black a few years ago." Verbal sexual assaults, however, have now reached a more explicit stage.

Recently, several Republicans have urged Trump to tone down his personal attacks on Harris and focus on matters of substance instead. When asked about these admonishments during a recent press conference, Trump dismissed them. "I'm entitled to launch personal attacks towards her," Trump, now 78, claimed, referring to Harris and their competitive environment. "I've got to do it my way." In his 2016 bid, Trump also stirred up controversy with a vulgar remark, expressing his ability to approach women "by the pussy" anywhere. Despite this, Americans chose him as their president.

In response to the urgings from several Republicans to tone down his personal attacks on Harris, Trump asserted, "I'm entitled to launch personal attacks towards her." Refusing to alter his approach, he defiantly stated, "I've got to do it my way."

