Trump condivide immagini ingannevoli generate da IA di Taylor Swift e dei suoi fan, insinuando un'approvazione ingiustificata dalla cantante.

Trump ha pubblicato un post "Accetto!" sulla sua piattaforma Truth Social, accompagnato da una serie di immagini legate a Swift, alcune delle quali sembrano essere state generate da AI. Una delle immagini alterate ritrae Swift come zio Sam, con la didascalia "Taylor desidera che voti per Donald Trump". Altri scatti mostrano fan di Swift con magliette "Swifties for Trump".

Un rappresentante di Swift non ha risposto prontamente alla richiesta di commento di CNN in merito alla questione.

Uno dei post condivisi da Trump è satirico. Contiene foto false, generate da AI, che mostrano "Swifties for Trump" in relazione all'attentato terroristico sventato ai concerti di Swift a Vienna. La didascalia recita "Swifties si rivolgono a Trump dopo che ISIS ha sventato il concerto di Taylor Swift". L'account X originale ha confermato che il post era solo uno scherzo, scrivendo "LOL @realDonaldTrump ha condiviso il mio post".

I fan di Swift, noti come Swifties, si sono attivati politicamente in questo ciclo elettorale. Subito dopo che il presidente Biden si è ritirato e ha endorsement la vicepresidente Harris, un grande gruppo di fan di Swift ha formato "Swifties for Kamala", un'organizzazione indipendente che incoraggia gli elettori a sostenere Harris e altri candidati democratici. Questo gruppo, che conta oltre 60.000 follower su X, non è stato affiliato a Swift stessa.

Al momento, un gruppo ufficiale "Swifties for Trump" non esiste, sebbene Swift abbia una base di fan conservatori e sostenitori di Trump che hanno espresso pubblicamente il loro affetto per l'ex presidente sui loro account social.

In risposta all'inchiesta di CNN, il portavoce della campagna di Trump, Steven Cheung, ha dichiarato "Swifties for Trump è un fenomeno in costante crescita che guadagna slancio ogni giorno!"

Nel 2020, Swift ha endorsement Biden e Harris per la Casa Bianca.

Durante un'intervista con V magazine di ottobre 2020, Swift ha espresso i suoi sentimenti riguardo all'endorsement, dicendo "Abbiamo urgentemente bisogno di un presidente che apprezzi il fatto che le persone di colore meritano sicurezza e rappresentanza, che le donne meritano l'autonomia sui loro corpi e che la comunità LGBTQIA+ merita riconoscimento e inclusione".

La sera prima del dibattito vicepresidenziale del 2020, Swift ha postato il suo sostegno per Harris sui social media, dicendo "Vi incoraggerò vigorosamente a guardare e sostenere @KamalaHarris urlando tanto al televisore!".

Although Swift did not publicly endorse Harris in her current presidential campaign, she has sparked speculation among her fans. Following a recent concert on the European leg of her "Eras" tour, some Swifties believed that the singer had left a secret endorsement of Harris by projecting a woman's silhouette that resembled Harris onto the stage. However, CNN debunked this theory, confirming that the silhouette was actually one of Swift's background singers.

Swift, who was previously non-political for the first decade of her career, has become a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates and policies in recent years. She is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and frequently discusses women's rights and reproductive health.

In her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana," Swift expressed regret for not speaking out about political issues earlier, remarking, "I need to be aligned with history's right side." Swift also showed resilience, stating that she wouldn't care if she faced backlash for opposing Trump.

Swift tweeted about her contempt for Trump in 2020, writing, "Just when you thought it was impossible to stoke even more fires of white supremacy and racism, your entire presidency does it. 'When looting starts, the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

In response to the controversial AI photos, a spokesperson for "Swifties for Kamala" rebutted, claiming that their group was formed because of their shared values with Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. "We trust that Harris-Walz will advocate for our rights and the rights of our loved ones, and aim to make America safer for everyone," Carly Long, director of communications for "Swifties for Kamala," told CNN. Additionally, they have raised over $10,000 for Harris' campaign and have more than 60,000 followers on X.

Regardless of Trump's post, it's evident that he understands Swift does not genuinely support him.

In the recently published book, "Apprentice in Wonderland," Trump shared his thoughts on Swift, stating, "She's quite attractive – very attractive! I find her very attractive. I believe she's liberal. She probably doesn't care for Trump."

Swift's left-leaning supporters took to social media to warn Trump away from her, stating, "Keep your distance from her."

The political engagement of Swift's fans has extended beyond traditional party lines, with some Swifties expressing support for conservative politicians like Trump.

Despite Trump's efforts to connect with Swift's fanbase, it's clear that Swift herself is a staunch supporter of Democratic candidates and policies.

