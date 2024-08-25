- Trionfo turbolento per il Bayern nel debutto di Kompany: 3-2 Vittoria a Wolfsburg

Bayern Monaco ha iniziato la nuova stagione di Bundesliga con un inizio difficile, perdendo 1:2 contro il VfL Wolfsburg. Tuttavia, sono riusciti a rimontare grazie a Vincent Kompany, vincendo 3:2 (1:0) alla fine.

Jamal Musiala, supportato da oltre 120 milioni di euro di rinforzi, ha portato in vantaggio il Bayern al 20º minuto. Tuttavia, hanno perso questo vantaggio e una partita dominante negli otto minuti dopo l'intervallo.

Lovro Majer ha pareggiato su calcio di rigore (47') e poi ha approfittato di un errore del difensore del Bayern Min-Jae Kim (55') per il secondo pareggio. Majer ha anche colpito il palo in precedenza (51'). Ma un autogol del difensore polacco Jakub Kaminski (65') e il gol decisivo di Serge Gnabry (82') hanno fatto pendere l'incontro a favore del Bayern, di fronte a 28.917 spettatori.

Non molti cambiamenti

I problemi simili al pareggio 1:1 in cui hanno momentaneamente perso il controllo sono ricomparsi, diventando un problema ricorrente per il Bayern l'anno scorso. E le prime scelte di Kompany come allenatore della Bundesliga suggerivano che il riassetto del club quest'estate non era stato così drastico come inizialmente previsto dopo la loro prima stagione senza titolo in dodici anni.

Il nuovo arrivato francese Michael Olise è stato l'unica nuova faccia nell'undici titolare domenica. Giocatori come Leon Goretzka e Kingsley Coman, segnalati come possibili obiettivi di trasferimento, sono rimasti in rosa.

Giocatori chiave hanno acquisito importanza

several players seemed to have a more significant role under Kompany than they did under Tuchel. Joshua Kimmich, for instance, returned to central midfield. Frenchman Sacha Boey started on the right, in place of German national team player Benjamin Pavard, despite some reservations about his ability to fit into Bayern's lineup.

Boey and Olise shone as a formidable duo on the right, with Boey setting up Musiala's opening goal. However, Boey also conceded a penalty that led to Majer's equalizer, reflecting Bayern's inconsistent performance.

Munich dominated in the first half, with Harry Kane striking the new Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara with a powerful shot from close range (11'), and Grabara saving a dangerous header from Kimmich (13').

But Bayern struggled post-halftime. Boey fouled Tiago Tomas in the penalty area before the 1:1, and Kim lost the ball lightly to Patrick Wimmer before the 1:2. Despite their troubles, Bayern displayed resilience in their debut under Kompany, something they seemed to have lost in the previous disappointing season.

Munich recovered shortly after the 1:2, with Gnabry scoring the winning goal just after a big opportunity for Harry Kane (80'). But Wolfsburg came close to equalizing late through Mattias Svanberg (85'). Kompany still has a lot to work on when it comes to control, stability, and balance in the coming weeks.

Despite Bayern Munich's summer overhaul, issues reminiscent of their past, such as temporarily losing control, continue to arise, as seen in their 3:2 victory over VfL Wolfsburg in Bavaria. The game in Munich featured French newcomer Michael Olise in the starting eleven, with key players like Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman remaining in the squad.

In this match, Vincent Kompany's initial team selections indicated that Bayern's summer overhaul might not be as drastic as initially perceived, especially considering their first season without a title in twelve years.

Leggi anche: