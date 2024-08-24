Attacco, aggressione o azione ostile contro qualcuno o qualcosa. - Tre persone cadono in disgrazia durante la celebrazione della comunità.

A Solingen, città situata nella Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia, l'atmosfera si è trasformata drasticamente dall'allegria del 650° anniversario della città a uno stato di incredulità e tristezza. La città risuona con il lamento delle sirene e lo spettacolo di poliziotti armati e piazzati ai checkpoint sulle strade chiuse, con barricate e schermi eretti. Le autopattuglie attraversano l'area.

Il Ministro dell'Interno della NRW, Herbert Reul, appare turbato di fronte ai media. "Qualcuno ha attaccato in modo insensato persone innocenti", ammette, dopo aver visitato la scena del crimine sigillata. "Siamo colpiti dalla tristezza e uniti nel dolore in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia".

Intorno alle 21:30 di una sera di venerdì, un aggressore non identificato ha estratto un coltello e ha ucciso tre persone sul posto, ferendone diverse altre durante la festa della città situata al Fronhof, una piazza del mercato nel centro di Solingen. I testimoni hanno dichiarato che l'aggressore è apparso dal nulla e ha eseguito l'attacco in modo deliberato, portando la polizia a ipotizzare che si trattasse di un attacco premeditato. È riuscito a scomparire nel caos e nel panico successivo.

La caccia all'aggressore continua, ma anche dopo diverse ore, le autorità non possono fornire dettagli conclusivi sulla sua posizione o descrizione.

Un silenzio inquietante avvolge la città. La polizia e le forze speciali provenienti da diverse parti della NRW sono state dispiegate per supportare la polizia locale. La polizia di Wuppertal consiglia alle persone di evitare il centro città tramite Facebook. Due ore dopo, il centro città appare deserto, a parte il rumore intermittente di un elicottero che vola sopra di esso.

La scena del crimine remains cordoned off, with a line of officers ensuring access to the street where several lives were lost. Hours later, only a few bystanders remain, mostly journalists anticipating the story. Frequently, security forces permit emergency vehicles to pass through.

Around midnight, Interior Minister Reul arrives in Solingen, accompanied by officers. He spends around 15 minutes surveying the situation before speaking to the waiting journalists and cameras. He urges caution in identifying and speculating about the attacker's identity and reasons, stressing the absence of solid facts. The attacker is believed to have acted alone. The victims are a woman and two men, all festival attendees, as per ministry declarations.

Following his brief statement, the minister departs the crime scene, and the majority of journalists leave as well. The city announces the suspension of the originally planned three-day festival.

In the meantime, the security authorities persist in their rigorous investigation. "We're working around the clock", says a police spokesperson. "We have to decipher the evidence and information like a puzzle".

The police are working tirelessly to track down the attacker, setting up checkpoints and deploying patrol cars throughout the city. Despite the efforts, the mystery surrounding the suspect's identity and whereabouts remains unsolved.

The presence of armed police officers and cordoned-off streets has led to a sense of unease among the residents, with many heeding the Wuppertal police's advice to avoid the city center.

