- Tempeste violente e caldo in Turingia

Terribili tempeste sono previste per colpire le persone nella Turingia, con temperature che potrebbero raggiungere i 32°C, come annunciato dal Servizio Meteorologico Tedesco (DWD). Il DWD ha emesso un avviso per tempo severo per il mercoledì per i distretti di Hildburghausen e Schmalkalden-Meiningen, nonché per la città di Suhl. Sono possibili tempeste, grandine e forti piogge. Le tempeste sono previste anche durante la notte, seguite da piovaschi e un calo della temperatura a 16°C.

