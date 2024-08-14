- Solo una donna occupa circa un professore su quattro

In Renania-Palatinato, solo circa uno su quattro professori è una donna. Lo scorso anno, c'erano circa 2.200 professori nelle università e nei college dello stato, di cui solo 631 erano donne, come riferito dall'Ufficio Statistico di Bad Ems.

Il numero di professoresse è aumentato del sette percento rispetto all'anno precedente, mentre il numero di professori maschi è diminuito dello 0,2 percento. "although the number of female professors has grown by 54 percent over the past decade, significant gender disparities persist in these high-ranking positions: The number of male professors was approximately 1,600, about 2.5 times higher than that of female professors," it was further stated.

Despite the growth in the number of female professors by 54% over the past decade, the gender disparity remains prevalent, with male professors outnumbering females significantly. In the pursuit of equal representation, it's crucial to continue encouraging and supporting more women to pursue and secure professorships.

Leggi anche: