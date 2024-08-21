- Secondo il DIHK, il panorama imprenditoriale tedesco si sta deteriorando

L'Istituto tedesco per il commercio e gli affari (DIHK) esprime preoccupazione per le difficili condizioni per l'avvio delle attività in Germania, prevedendo significativi svantaggi. "Sono molto preoccupato per la nostra posizione", ha dichiarato il presidente del DIHK Peter Adrian, riflettendo sul rapporto del DIHK "Fondazione dell'impresa 2024".

Lo scorso anno, il DIHK ha registrato un calo del 6% delle offerte di consulenza per l'avvio dell'attività, raggiungendo un minimo storico, secondo il rapporto.

Despite some recovery, the DIHK remains pessimistic. "Nel settore industriale, stiamo effettivamente dicendo addio a causa delle crescenti costrizioni della produzione e delle tendenze migratorie", ha notato Adrian. "Se fewer people are interested in starting businesses these days, we're losing valuable growth and innovation opportunities."

Interestingly, c'è stato un aumento del 17% dei consulti individuali per l'avvio dell'attività, basati su idee concrete di impresa. Tuttavia, il rapporto attribuisce questo aumento non a un miglioramento dell'ambiente imprenditoriale, ma al recupero dal periodo del coronavirus - i progetti ritardati vengono ora affrontati.

In a survey conducted by DIHK in January and February 2024, 952 business owners, start-ups, and young companies graded the German business establishment environment with an average of 3.6 - the lowest score ever, according to the report. Using a school grading system, this translates to a drop from "just about satisfactory" to "meets basic requirements."

Gli imprenditori hanno espresso il desiderio di una tassazione più semplice e meno burocrazia. "Costi operativi aziendali esorbitanti e il labirinto della burocrazia stanno attualmente soffocando l'ambizione imprenditoriale", si è lamentato Adrian. "Non potrebbe essere più chiaro il bisogno di segnali più chiari per politiche di localizzazione migliori."

Therefore, DIHK once again advocates for easing bureaucratic barriers as the primary area of action and suggests nine strategies. Simplified forms, simpler business start-up for foreigners, and a unified starting point for new businesses to decrease founders' workload are among their proposals.

