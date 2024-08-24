- Sahin inizia con successo il suo mandato al BVB, con Gittens che si assicura un brace

La squadra del Dortmund, guidata dal giocatore decisivo Jamie Gittens, ha celebrato ampiamente di fronte alla tribuna Sud dopo una prestazione impressionante nella seconda metà. Con una vittoria per 2:0 (0:0) contro l'Eintracht Frankfurt sabato sera, hanno offerto un esordio trionfale nella Bundesliga al loro nuovo allenatore Nuri Sahin. Nonostante un inizio difficile, i gol di Gittens negli ultimi minuti (72° e 90+3) hanno garantito la vittoria e hanno consolidato la posizione del BVB nella loro caccia al campionato. "Sono entusiasta", ha dichiarato Gittens su Sky. "È una sensazione fantastica. I tifosi sono straordinari".

Il nuovo acquisto Pascal Groß ha elogiato la resistenza della squadra, dicendo: "Abbiamo tenuto duro quando dovevamo, siamo rimasti compost e poi abbiamo eseguito una giocata individuale fantastica con Jamie". Ora il Dortmund può vantare 51 vittorie nella Bundesliga contro il Frankfurt, con cui ha il record di successi contro qualsiasi altra squadra.

L'inizio della carriera da allenatore di Sahin è stato accolto con preoccupazione dopo le partenze di Mats Hummels e Marco Reus. L'inizio è stato accidentato e privo di fluidità, poiché i Frankie hanno ripetutamente disturbato il flusso del Dortmund con attacchi rapidi, pressione intensa e combinazioni intelligenti.

Despite the absence of clear chances, new signing Hugo Ekitike showcased his talents in the DFB-Pokal against Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday. By halftime, however, neither team had managed to create substantial scoring opportunities, with BVB's offensive intent noticeably absent.

Sahin's substitutions proved fruitful

Displeased with his team's first-half performance, Sahin visibly expressed his frustration on the sidelines. Following the break, Dortmund showed increased determination and engagement. By introducing new signing Maximilian Beier in place of Karim Adeyemi and replacing Donyell Malen with Gittens up front, Sahin's strategies proved successful. Gittens delivered a stunning curler to take the lead in the 72nd minute and sealed the victory in added time.

Zwayer's return to Dortmund

Referee Felix Zwayer returned to Signal Iduna Park for the first time in two and a half years without incident, despite previous controversy from BVB's Jude Bellingham over his decisions in the 2021 top game against Bayern Munich. Zwayer subsequently faced criticism, took a multi-week break, and endured a death threat.

The only notable event during Zwayer's return was his decision not to penalize a potential Frankfurt handball in the penalty area during first-half stoppage time, and his refusal to review the incident with the VAR.

Fan protests against Rheinmetall deal

BVB supporters voiced their concerns against the contested sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall throughout the game. Protests included banners stating "Don't be yoked by your tanks" and "Coal first, values second," as well as a temporary halt in cheering at kickoff. Previous protests against the deal also took place outside the stadium before the match, featuring symbolic red cards.

The Dortmund fans' protests against the sponsorship deal with Rheinmetall continued during the match, with banners and a temporary pause in cheering.

