Ralph ha ancora una ricorrenza di cancro.

La salute di Ralph Siegel sta peggiorando nuovamente. Durante un'intervista con ARD, sua moglie Laura Siegel ha rivelato che il produttore musicale sta lottando contro il cancro per la seconda volta. Questa volta è stata diagnosticata una metastasi nella sua colonna toracica, che gli causa un dolore immenso.

"Non è facile per lui, ma è straordinariamente coraggioso", ha detto lei. La schiena del 78enne è stata compromessa dalla metastasi, causando una vertebra toracica fratturata. Sua moglie ha aggiunto che ha bisogno di riposare molto e evitare gli eventi per ora per aiutare nella sua guarigione.

Ralph Siegel ha sconfitto il cancro alla prostata circa vent'anni fa. È riuscito a superarlo con l'aiuto di un piano di trattamento medico completo. Tuttavia, sembra che il cancro sia tornato, come ha dichiarato sua moglie.

"Ancora il suo senso dell'umorismo"

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ralph Siegel manages to keep his spirits high. His wife shared, "He still has his sense of humor. He's always cracking jokes. At times, I find myself thinking, 'Enough with the morbid humor!' Then, he cracks up again."

His wife, who he married in 2018, expressed her admiration for his resilience. "He's quite the fighter", she acknowledged with deep respect.

Ralph Siegel has been grappling with health issues for quite some time now. Apart from his battles against prostate cancer, he was also diagnosed with polyneuropathy, a condition that is incurable. Towards the end of 2023, he underwent a complex back operation due to spinal stenosis, a condition that required urgent treatment during a multi-hour operation.

Despite the pain and challenges, Ralph Siegel's wife mentioned, "Ralph Siegel's humor never fails to entertain us, even in these difficult times." She further highlighted, "Renowned music producer Ralph Siegel, despite his deteriorating health, continues to maintain his distinctive wit and humor."

