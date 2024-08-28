Potenziali eruzioni solari potrebbero superare la loro intensità precedente di un fattore tre.

Questo anno, siamo stati benedetti dall'apparizione di aurore in luoghi che non ci si aspetterebbe normalmente. La forza trainante dietro questo fenomeno sono le intense tempeste solari che influenzano il campo magnetico della Terra. Queste spettacolari manifestazioni si verificano a causa della collisione delle particelle cariche del vento solare con il nostro campo magnetico.

L'aumento delle aurore non è sorprendente poiché il sole sta attraversando la sua fase attiva nel suo ciclo. Come sottolinea l'astrofisico Volker Bothmer, "Il sole è più vivace rispetto al ciclo precedente". Un ciclo solare dura circa 11 anni, passando da un'attività minima a massima. Durante il picco, assistiamo a un aumento delle macchie solari, delle eruzioni e delle espulsioni di massa coronale, che alterano il tempo spaziale e aumentano il rischio di tempeste solari.

Gli ostacoli delle intense tempeste solari

although no extreme records have been recorded yet, solar cycle 25's current readings surpass those of the previous cycle. As Bothmer puts it, "We're not sure how severe it will get." Solar activity levels in cycles 21 to 23 were notably higher, spawning several major solar storms reaching speeds of up to 2,000 km/sec (7.2 million km/hour). Regular storms move at speeds between 250 and 1,000 km/sec.

Fortunately, the Earth usually avoids the direct path of these monumental solar storms, keeping the chances of satellite damage or power failures minimal. A notable instance of solar storm consequences was the blackout in Canada's Quebec in 1989, triggered by a geomagnetic storm. "There's about one to four such intense events per cycle," Bothmer explains. "We experienced this in May of this year."

Aurore che toccano la Germania

In May, one of the century's most powerful solar storms occurred, peaking on May 11. This G5-level geomagnetic storm significantly disrupted Earth, causing auroras visible as far south as the Caribbean and Florida. This solar storm was even compared to the 1859 Carrington Event, history's strongest solar storm ever recorded.

However, this could simply be the beginning, warns Bothmer: "Solar storms can be twice or thrice as powerful as the Carrington Event." With around 10,000 solar storms per cycle, it's not unheard of for more extreme occurrences to happen. NASA and other space organizations employ satellites like the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) to monitor solar storms and issue early warnings.

Besides causing auroras, solar storms have detrimental effects on various technologies. Satellites, GPS systems, power grids, and communication systems could face disruptions.

Astronauts also face hazards from solar storms, as heightened radiation pose threats to their wellbeing in space. Therefore, monitoring solar activity is essential for planned space missions. On the other hand, solar storms offer a practical advantage: "Solar storms cause smaller space debris to go up in flames," Bothmer explains.

This text originated from wetter.de.

