Partito Democratico: vittoria schiacciante, Alternativa per la Germania subisce un contrattempo

Le elezioni statali prossime in Sassonia e Turingia del 1º settembre sembrano destinate ad essere una significativa vittoria per l'Alleanza Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW). Secondo i sondaggi condotti da Forsa per "Stern" e RTL in entrambi gli stati, la BSW potrebbe raggiungere il 13% in Sassonia e il 18% in Turingia, avendo un significativo impatto. Al contrario, l'AfD è prevista perdere un significativo sostegno, scendendo dal 34% al 30% in Sassonia e dal 36% al 30% in Turingia.

Le preoccupazioni dei cittadini in entrambi gli stati non sono principalmente incentrate su questioni locali. Invece, sono principalmente influenzate dalla dissatisfaction con il governo federale, la guerra in Ucraina e le preoccupazioni sull'inflazione, la criminalità e l'immigrazione.

In Sassonia, il CDU è previsto essere il partito dominante con il 33%, seguito da vicino dall'AfD con il 30%. La BSW si piazzerebbe al terzo posto con il 13%. both the SPD e i Verdi otterrebbero solo il 6% ciascuno, rendendo plausibile un proseguimento della coalizione Kenya o un'alleanza tra il CDU e la BSW. La Sinistra non sarebbe più rappresentata nel parlamento statale con il 3%. Il restante 9% sarebbe diviso tra altri partiti, compreso l'FDP con meno del 3%.

In Turingia, l'AfD è attesa essere il partito guida con il 30%. Il CDU lo seguirebbe con il 21%, migliorando a malapena la sua precedente prestazione nelle elezioni statali. La BSW lo seguirebbe da vicino con il 18%. La Sinistra subirebbe pesanti perdite, scendendo al 13%, piazzandosi al quarto posto. L'SPD entrerebbe nel parlamento statale con il 7%, mentre i Verdi non lo farebbero con il 4%. Il restante 7% sarebbe condiviso tra altri partiti, compreso l'FDP con meno del 3%. Formare un governo sarebbe un compito difficile. Il CDU avrebbe bisogno sia della BSW che dell'SPD per garantire una maggioranza nel parlamento statale.

Popolarità dei ministri sorprende

In entrambi i Sassonia e Turingia, il pubblico mostra una chiara maggioranza (57%) favorevole a una riduzione del sostegno del governo federale all'Ucraina. Solo una piccola minoranza (15% in Sassonia, 9% in Turingia) sostiene che la Germania fornisca più sostegno di prima. Il 26% in Turingia e il 21% in Sassonia ritengono che il livello attuale di sostegno sia appropriato. Una significativa maggioranza (tra l'81% e il 94%) di entrambi i sostenitori dell'AfD e della BSW è favorevole alla riduzione del sostegno all'Ucraina.

although citizens in both states express dissatisfaction with their state governments, the incumbent ministers are viewed more favorably than their parties.

If a direct election for the Minister President in Saxony were to take place, Michael Kretschmer would secure 50% of the votes. Joerg Urban of the AfD would receive only 14%, and Sabine Zimmermann of the BSW would garner only 2%. A significant portion of BSW supporters (56%) and SPD voters (40%) would also vote for Kretschmer, indicating potential support for the CDU.

If a direct election for the Minister President in Thuringia were to occur, Bodo Ramelow would secure 42% of the votes. Björn Höcke would only receive 16%, and Katja Wolf of the BSW would get only 6%. Only 10% of voters would support the CDU's top candidate, Mario Voigt, even among his own supporters, this would amount to only 46%. 26% of voters would not choose any of the four candidates.

The data was collected by the market and opinion research institute Forsa for "Stern" and RTL Deutschland between August 7 and 14, 2024. The sample size was 1041 respondents in Saxony and 1011 respondents in Thuringia. The statistical error margin was ±3 percentage points. Learn more about Forsa here. Forsa polls commissioned by RTL Deutschland.

In the upcoming state elections in Saxony, despite the BSW's potential growth, the CDU is still predicted to be the leading party with a significant margin, obtaining 33% of the votes.

Even in the context of widespread dissatisfaction with the federal government and its allies, direct elections for the Minister Presidents in both Saxony and Thuringia indicate strong support for incumbents Michael Kretschmer and Bodo Ramelow, respectively.

Leggi anche: