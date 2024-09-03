Nuovo modello di Malibu Genius: 641 LE, capitalizzando l'espansione posteriore nella categoria delle auto passeggeri

Il compito di far entrare due letti singoli in un camper costruito su un Mercedes Sprinter non è semplice. Tuttavia, Malibu, una controllata di Carthago, ha trovato una soluzione ingegnosa con il Genius 641 LE.

Questo capolavoro di ingegneria, lungo 6.41 metri, potrebbe lasciare perplessi anche gli esperti. Dopo tutto, il Mercedes Sprinter è comunemente convertito in un ampio furgone da parte dei più produttori di caravan, disponibile solo in due versioni di carrozzeria: una compatta da 6 metri e una versione estesa da 7 metri con un passo più lungo. La versione compatta, sebbene offra spazio per letti singoli posteriori, limita notevolmente lo spazio vivibile. La versione estesa, d'altra parte, può sembrare ingombrante per molti nella classe dei 3.5 tonnellate.

Malibu affronta questo problema attaccando una parte posteriore sandwich GfK proprietaria al Mercedes Sprinter, fornendo i 40 centimetri in più di lunghezza necessari per l'installazione di due comodi letti singoli da 2 metri nel Genius 641 LE. Questa estensione, parte del design esterno del veicolo e che incorpora i fanali posteriori originali di Mercedes, è chiamata "Estensione Posteriore" all'interno della controllata Carthago.

Progettazione Posteriore Inusuale

Despite its unique rear layout, the Malibu Genius 641 LE stands out with an unusual design at the back. The lower half features a large, upward-opening rear door, offering access to a large storage space ideal for accommodating two bicycles.

Thanks to the rear extension, the front living area remains uncompromised. The seating group featuring front swivel seats and a half dinette can comfortably seat up to four people. The kitchen, equipped with a two-burner cooker, sink, and a sturdy, foldable worktop extension, promises to satisfy most amateur chefs. The toilet/shower room offers a flexible solution, with the washbasin needing to be folded away for showering, and the toilet hidden beneath the two-seater bench of the seating group through a flap. A clever idea, as long as it works smoothly.

With the Sprinter serving as its foundation, the Malibu Genius 641 LE is positioned within the premium price segment, but still manages to stay below the six-figure mark at a base price of 93,000 euros. The standard 150 PS strong diesel engine, coupled with a six-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive, is included. The extended camper van is built to handle up to 4.1 tonnes of weight and can also be ordered in the more powerful 170 or 190 PS engine variants.

