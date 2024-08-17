Conflitti in crescita nella regione del Medio Oriente - Nell'assalto israeliano, almeno 10 vittime sono state segnalate tra gli Hezbollah in Libano.

In corso i colloqui per un cessate il fuoco nella disputa di Gaza con l'obiettivo di raggiungere un accordo entro la fine della settimana, i combattimenti tra Israele e la milizia libanese Hezbollah persistono. In un recente attacco aereo israeliano nel sud del Libano, almeno dieci persone sono state uccise, tra cui una donna e due bambini, secondo le autorità libanesi.

Il militare israeliano ha dichiarato di aver preso di mira un deposito di armi di Hezbollah nella regione di Nabatiya. Inoltre, hanno affermato di aver utilizzato il fuoco di artiglieria per neutralizzare le minacce in diverse regioni del sud del Libano.

Morte nel raid israeliano in Libano

Cinque persone sono rimaste ferite durante l'incidente a Nabatiya, secondo le autorità libanesi. Due di loro erano in condizioni critiche. La maggior parte delle vittime era composta da cittadini siriani, secondo i resoconti.

L'Agenzia di Stampa Nazionale del Libano ha riferito al mattino che un edificio industriale è stato colpito durante l'attacco, dove si trovava una famiglia siriana. Inizialmente si era riferito a un edificio residenziale.

Da quando è scoppiato il conflitto tra Israele e il movimento islamico Hamas più di dieci mesi fa, la milizia Hezbollah, alleata di Hamas, ha quasi quotidianamente lanciato attacchi contro obiettivi nel nord di Israele dal Libano. In risposta, il militare israeliano ha costantemente attaccato obiettivi all'interno del paese confinante.

Primo caso di poliomielite nella Striscia di Gaza

Le autorità nei territori palestinesi hanno segnalato il primo caso di poliomielite nella striscia costiera assediata. Un bambino di dieci mesi a Deir al-Balah, al centro della zona, è stato diagnosticato con la malattia, secondo il Ministero della Salute di Ramallah. Ciò è stato confermato dai test condotti nella capitale giordana, Amman.

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite António Guterres ha precedentemente richiesto un cessate il fuoco nella zona per vaccinare decine di migliaia di bambini contro la poliomielite. Il virus viene spesso trasmesso attraverso fonti d'acqua contaminate. Attualmente non esiste una cura nota per la poliomielite.

Richiesta di cessate il fuoco da parte di Biden

Despite talks in Doha, Qatar, failing to result in a truce last Friday, they were described as constructive. According to a joint statement, a potential solution exists that could bridge the remaining gap and aligns with the principles of the peace plan proposed by US President Joe Biden in May, which Hamas refuses to renegotiate.

Another high-level meeting is scheduled to take place in Cairo before the end of the coming week. Until then, the negotiators will continue to work on bridging the remaining gaps.

Biden stated his optimism, asserting, "We are closer than we have ever been." He continued, "We are much closer than we were three days ago." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this weekend to carry on "intensive diplomatic efforts" on the ground, as stated by his department. The goal is to finalize the agreement. "No one in the region should interfere with this process," Biden warned in a statement.

Reports suggested that a ceasefire could prevent further escalation in the region. Revenge attacks had been threatened by Iran and Hezbollah following the assassination of Hamas' foreign leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, and the death of a Hezbollah military commander about two weeks prior. An attack was anticipated since then. Both Iran and Hezbollah, predominantly supported by Iran, might refrain from initiating a larger, potentially coordinated attack against Israel in the event of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani following the negotiations in Doha and in another phone call, as per the White House announcement. They are confident that the process is nearing its conclusion, an US government source said. They plan to meet again in Cairo "with the intention of ultimately concluding this process."

Official: Negotiation Process Remains Challenging

The official noted that the process remains a daunting and complex task. certain elements in the proposed agreement are "unpleasant," as with any deal of this nature. He referenced the exchange of "a significant number of Palestinian prisoners" from Israeli prisons for completely innocent individuals captured as hostages. The agreement is "not perfect," but it reflects the principles outlined by US President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Biden proposed a three-phase plan to end the Gaza conflict in May. During the first phase, a specific group of hostages would be released during a six-week ceasefire in exchange for Palestinian detainees in Israel. In subsequent phases, fighting would be permanently terminated, remaining hostages would be released, and the reconstruction of the heavily damaged Gaza Strip would commence.

Hamas and other militants from Gaza assaulted southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of over 1,200 people and the capture of another 250 individuals as hostages. This bloodshed sparked the conflict. According to data provided by the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 40,000 people have reportedly perished in Gaza since then. This figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and cannot be authenticated.

The Israeli authorities stated that their airstrike in southern Lebanon aimed to target a Hezbollah weapons storage facility. The dispute between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, part of the ongoing talks for a truce in Gaza, continues despite the talks.

