Molti abitanti della Germania orientale esprimono delusione per il progresso economico della loro zona.

Nonostante i progressi economici e le tendenze positive del mercato del lavoro, un numero significativo di tedeschi dell'Est rimane insoddisfatto del progresso economico del proprio paese. Secondo un'indagine dell'Istituto per l'Economia (IW Colonia), il 21% considera la propria città o distretto dipendente.

Questa indagine, basata su inchieste a circa 5.500 individui, è stata resa nota a Reuters venerdì. Al contrario, solo il 10% della regione occidentale ha opinioni simili. D'altra parte, solo il 9% dei tedeschi dell'Est percepisce la propria città o distretto come un'area in crescita, mentre l'ovest può vantare il 20%. In entrambe le regioni, circa la metà ritiene la propria area locale stagnante, e circa un quinto la considera florida.

Despite the notable decrease in unemployment, fewer than one-third of East Germans express satisfaction with the evolution of their local labor market over the past decade. In fact, a third express dissatisfaction. According to IW analyst Matthias Diermeier, speaking to Reuters, demographic factors play a significant role here. "Both aging populations and the exodus of residents could overshadow any positive developments," Diermeier stated. With the exception of a few cities like Leipzig, Dresden, and the greater Berlin area, the east is grappling with a significant population decline. Between 2012 and 2022, the eastern districts lost an average of 2.2% of their population, whereas the western districts experienced a 4.5% population increase.

The survey reveals a significant disparity in perception between East and West Germans, with only 10% in the western region sharing the view that their city or district is dependent, compared to 21% in the eastern region.

