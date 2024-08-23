Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
PoliticaNotizieRegione

Molti abitanti della Germania orientale esprimono delusione per il progresso economico della loro zona.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 minuti
Numerosi individui della DDR esprimono insoddisfazione per i progressi economici nella loro area.
Numerosi individui della DDR esprimono insoddisfazione per i progressi economici nella loro area.

Molti abitanti della Germania orientale esprimono delusione per il progresso economico della loro zona.

Nonostante i progressi economici e le tendenze positive del mercato del lavoro, un numero significativo di tedeschi dell'Est rimane insoddisfatto del progresso economico del proprio paese. Secondo un'indagine dell'Istituto per l'Economia (IW Colonia), il 21% considera la propria città o distretto dipendente.

Questa indagine, basata su inchieste a circa 5.500 individui, è stata resa nota a Reuters venerdì. Al contrario, solo il 10% della regione occidentale ha opinioni simili. D'altra parte, solo il 9% dei tedeschi dell'Est percepisce la propria città o distretto come un'area in crescita, mentre l'ovest può vantare il 20%. In entrambe le regioni, circa la metà ritiene la propria area locale stagnante, e circa un quinto la considera florida.

Despite the notable decrease in unemployment, fewer than one-third of East Germans express satisfaction with the evolution of their local labor market over the past decade. In fact, a third express dissatisfaction. According to IW analyst Matthias Diermeier, speaking to Reuters, demographic factors play a significant role here. "Both aging populations and the exodus of residents could overshadow any positive developments," Diermeier stated. With the exception of a few cities like Leipzig, Dresden, and the greater Berlin area, the east is grappling with a significant population decline. Between 2012 and 2022, the eastern districts lost an average of 2.2% of their population, whereas the western districts experienced a 4.5% population increase.

The survey reveals a significant disparity in perception between East and West Germans, with only 10% in the western region sharing the view that their city or district is dependent, compared to 21% in the eastern region. This disparity in outlook can be partly attributed to the demographic challenges facing the eastern region, as mentioned by IW analyst Matthies Diermeier. In his comments to Reuters, he highlighted the impact of aging populations and population decline in many eastern 'Regions'.

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre.
Politica

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre.

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre. Data la situazione volatile nel Medio Oriente, Lufthansa sta temporaneamente limitando i propri servizi aerei nella regione fino a tarda settembre. Le compagnie aeree non opereranno a Tel Aviv, Israele, o Teheran, Iran, prima del 2 settembre, come confermato

 and  James Williams
Iscritti Pubblico
Alle 13:31, Modi abbraccia Zelenskyy durante l'incontro a Kiev.
Politica

Alle 13:31, Modi abbraccia Zelenskyy durante l'incontro a Kiev.

Alle 13:31, Modi abbraccia Zelenskyy durante l'incontro a Kiev. Dopo il controverso incontro con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, il Primo Ministro indiano Narendra Modi abbraccia il Presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi visita un memoriale dedicato ai bambini ucraini caduti insieme a Zelensky, dove deposita un animaletto

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre.
Politica

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre.

Lufthansa rinvia i voli verso il Medio Oriente fino a settembre. Data la situazione volatile nel Medio Oriente, Lufthansa sta temporaneamente limitando i propri servizi aerei nella regione fino a tarda settembre. Le compagnie aeree non opereranno a Tel Aviv, Israele, o Teheran, Iran, prima del 2 settembre, come confermato

 and  James Williams
Iscritti Pubblico