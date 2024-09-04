- Molte chiamate di soccorso e cantine sommerse.

A Brema, in una sera di mercoledì, la città ha ricevuto un'ora di pioggia che normalmente si riceverebbe in un mese intero. Questo forte acquazzone ha lasciato i vigili del fuoco sommersi dalle chiamate di aiuto. La maggior parte delle chiamate riguardava cantine e appartamenti allagati, come riferito dai vigili del fuoco. Durante questa tempesta intensa sono caduti circa 60 litri di pioggia per metro quadrato.

L'attenzione dei vigili del fuoco è stata principalmente concentrata sui quartieri di Woltmershausen, Neustadt, Kattenturm, Walle, Gröpelingen e Oslebshausen. Alla fine della serata, erano state completate 76 operazioni, mentre altre 69 erano ancora in corso. In totale, c'erano 237 chiamate di emergenza in attesa. Per fortuna, non sono state segnalate feriti.

Despite the chaos, the situation remained under control. All available volunteer fire departments and THW units were deployed to handle the storm response. The professional fire department aimed to ensure basic city safety. The high volume of emergency calls was managed efficiently in the fire and rescue control center. The public was advised to only call the emergency number 112 in case of true emergencies.

The stormy night's emergency services also saw two successful resuscitations and the rescue of a person trapped in a traffic accident. Overall, the rescue service's operations during the storm remained well-managed, the fire department concluded.

The heavy rain caused water to seep into numerous homes and buildings, necessitating the fire department's assistance with draining flooded basements and apartments. Despite the relentless rain, the fire department effectively managed the high volume of emergency calls related to the storm.

