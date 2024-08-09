- Modella, ballerina e cantante: il primo album di Anna Ermakova

Anna Ermakova era principalmente conosciuta come "la figlia di" per molti anni. Assomigliava incredibilmente a suo padre, la leggenda del tennis Boris Becker, e molte persone vedevano prima lui e solo poi lei. Questo sta cambiando gradualmente e in modo sempre più evidente.

Adesso 24enne, Ermakova lavora come modella, ha conquistato il cuore degli spettatori con la sua partecipazione al programma RTL "Ballando con le Stelle" e ha vinto la 16ª stagione dello show. Ora si sta lanciando in una carriera musicale. Il suo album di debutto, intitolato "Behind Blue Eyes", è uscito oggi.

Ricordando un "Momento Magico" a "Ballando con le Stelle"

Il brano principale è una cover della canzone che ha più colpito il pubblico durante la sua partecipazione a "Ballando con le Stelle". "Behind Blue Eyes" rappresenta anche ciò che è accaduto dietro i suoi occhi azzurri negli ultimi anni.

"I really wanted to cover 'Behind Blue Eyes'. The song has always meant a lot to me - both when I was younger and because of the magical moment on 'Ballando con le Stelle'," Ermakova ha dichiarato all'Agenzia di Stampa Tedesca in un'intervista. "That was a moment when I felt accepted for who I am - by myself and by the Italian public," she recalled. She will never forget that moment.

L'intero album è composto da brani noti di film che Ermakova ha reinterpretato con la sua voce calda, morbida ma potente e riconoscibile. Suona molto più maturo e espressivo di quanto ci si sarebbe potuti aspettare dalla newcomer.

Musica e Film Erano il " Rifugio" di Ermakova

"When I was growing up, music and films were incredibly important to me. They were my safe space," Ermakova ha dichiarato. She wanted to reconnect with that younger part of herself and discover herself to find her musical sound - and her genre, she said. "It's a big learning, healing, and gratitude journey for me, and I'm excited to share it."

L'album include 15 tracce, tra cui un duetto con il cantante di Schlager Florian Silbereisen. Insieme, seguono le orme di Frank e Nancy Sinatra, Robbie Williams e Nicole Kidman, cantando "Somethin' Stupid". Altri brani includono "Son of a Preacher Man" e "Venus".

"It's a mix of different things and sounds from different time periods and genres. Male or female interpreters - it doesn't matter. We've got it all," the 24-year-old described her album, which means a lot to her.

Crescere con il Giudizio

"I grew up with so much judgment that I was already shrinking back," Ermakova ha ricordato. "Then dancing became a connection to my body - and singing has now connected me to my voice, to my words, and to expressing how I feel," she said.

Ermakova non aveva concesso molte interviste in passato. "When I was growing up, I wanted to stay away from it. But you shouldn't hide from life and from being yourself." And she wants to continue building on that musically, as she said in the dpa interview. She can imagine that this won't be her only work as a singer: "I'm definitely starting to enjoy it."

