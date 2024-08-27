Martin ha ricevuto l'ordine di consegnare tutto il suo possesso dell'album unico del Wu-Tang Clan.

Il giudice Pamela Chen del Distretto Est di New York ha emesso un'ordinanza provvisoria restrittiva contro Elon Shkreli, proibendogli di possedere, utilizzare, diffondere o vendere qualsiasi interesse associato all'album del Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin", compresi eventuali dati, file o altri contenuti dell'album.

La decisione di lunedì fa parte della disputa legale in corso tra Shkreli e PleasrDAO, un collettivo di appassionati di NFT che hanno acquistato l'album in due transazioni nel 2021 e nel 2024 per un totale di $4.74 milioni. Tuttavia, hanno fatto causa a Shkreli a giugno a causa della sua presunta conservazione delle copie dell'album e dell'intenzione di rilasciarle pubblicamente, secondo la denuncia.

In risposta, il legale di Shkreli, Edward Paltzik, ha dichiarato che "questa Ordinanza è semplicemente una misura temporanea imposta dal Tribunale per conservare lo stato di fatto apparente prima di qualsiasi accertamento dei fatti - non ha alcun effetto sul risultato finale del caso".

Il Wu-Tang Clan ha creato "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" in segreto in un periodo di sei anni, con l'intenzione di produrre un solo cofanetto da due CD, senza rilascio digitale o in streaming. Shkreli avrebbe pagato $2 milioni per l'album nel 2015, che includeva una scatola in ottone nichelato artigianale e un manoscritto rilegato in pelle contenente i testi e un certificato di autenticità.

L'album era destinato ad essere "un'opera d'arte senza precedenti nella storia della musica moderna", secondo il membro del Wu-Tang Clan Robert "RZA" Diggs in un'intervista a Forbes nel 2014.

Despite PleasrDAO being recognized as the sole owner of the supposedly unique album copy, Shkreli allegedly hosted live streams where he bragged about retaining copies and played bits of the album, according to the PleasrDAO lawsuit. Shkreli also reportedly claimed to have music files from the album in a message to a PleasrDAO member on X in April 2024.

"LOL i have the mp3s you moron," Shkreli allegedly wrote on X.

The lawsuit further alleges that Shkreli stated on a podcast in May that he "burned the album and sent it to around 50 different women."

Shkreli gained notoriety as the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, which increased the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim used by AIDS patients from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill.

He faced charges and was convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy related to his tenure as CEO of Retrophin (RTRX), a different biotech firm that ousted him in 2014. In 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay a $750,000 fine, in addition to a $7.4 million forfeiture.

The income from the sale of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" was used to settle the remainder of the forfeiture.

The Monday ruling requires Shkreli to return all copies of the album to his defense counsel by August 30 and to sign an affidavit confirming that he has done so. By September 30, he must sign another affidavit disclosing an inventory of all copies he has, along with the recipients' names and addresses, as well as the profits derived from distribution.

Steven Cooper, an attorney representing PleasrDAO, described the filing as an "important victory" in a statement. "We are pleased that Judge Chen recognized that immediate relief was necessary to halt the continuing harmful actions of Mr. Shkreli."

The provisional order from Judge Chen not only restricts Shkreli from selling the Wu-Tang Clan album, but it also applies to any business transactions related to it.

Amidst this legal issue, Shkreli's business activities related to the "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album have attracted significant attention and controversy.

