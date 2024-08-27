Madrid vieta la vendita di treni Talgo all'Ungheria

La amministrazione spagnola ha respinto una vendita del produttore di treni Talgo all'Ungheria. L'amministrazione ha utilizzato il suo potere di veto per bloccare un'offerta di 619 milioni di euro dal consorzio semi-pubblico Ganz-MaVag per Talgo, esprimendo preoccupazioni per la sicurezza nazionale e l'ordine pubblico, come riportato dal Ministero dell'Economia di Madrid. Il consorzio, che include il fondo statale ungherese Corvinus e il costruttore di treni ungherese MaVag, non era disponibile per commentare.

Secondo fonti di notizie, l'amministrazione è preoccupata per i legami politici tra il Primo Ministro ungherese, Viktor Orban, e la Russia. Con Talgo che ha accesso a dati riservati riguardanti il sistema ferroviario spagnolo, che a sua volta influisce sulla sicurezza nazionale, le autorità stanno esercitando cautela. L'autorità di vigilanza, CNMV, ha momentaneamente sospeso il trading delle azioni Talgo.

Despite having a backlog of orders valued at over 4 billion euros, Talgo is grappling with capacity constraints. Last year, German rail service Deutsche Bahn granted Talgo its largest-ever order: the Spanish company will deliver an additional 56 "ICE L" trains for long-distance travel, valued at 1.4 billion euros.

Ganz-Mavag submitted its formal acquisition proposal for Talgo in March. Speculation surrounding alternatives had been rife in Spanish media since then, with the Czech competitor Skoda Transportation initially expressing interest in merging with Talgo. However, Skoda clarified in late July that it had no plans to submit a takeover offer.

Trilantic, a financial investor, controls about 40% of Talgo. Early March reports suggested that Trilantic was contemplating selling its shares to Swiss rival Stadler Rail, which manufactures locomotives in Valencia. Some reports later claimed that the Spanish government was interested in purchasing Trilantic's stake. Skoda Transportation, however, is under the ownership of the PPF Group, which is headed by the widow of late billionaire Petr Kellner. While Skoda shares the same name root with the car manufacturer Skoda, which falls under Volkswagen's group, they are separate entities.

The veto of Ganz-MaVag's bid for Talgo by the Spanish administration sparked discussions about potential ‘acquisitions and mergers’ in the railway industry. Considering Talgo's involvement in substantial national security projects, the administration is vigilantly scrutinizing any potential deals.

