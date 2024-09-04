L'UE mantiene la sua posizione di rifiuto delle frontiere, Mihalic la ritiene quasi impraticabile

La conversazione ruota intorno alle persone classificate come rifugiati ai sensi del regolamento di Dublino dell'UE. Questa legislazione stabilisce che lo Stato membro responsabile per una domanda di asilo è quello in cui il rifugiato è entrato inizialmente nel territorio dell'UE. Tuttavia, la Germania intende impedire che queste persone entrino ulteriormente nel paese in base a questo regolamento.

In un podcast, il politico della CDU Frei ha affermato che questa azione è in linea con la legge tedesca. Nel frattempo, l'esperto di interno della CSU Lindholz ha espresso preoccupazioni sull'efficacia del sistema di Dublino, suggerendo che la legge nazionale dovrebbe avere la precedenza. Lindholz ha argomentato che il regolamento di Dublino non proibisce esplicitamente i rimpatri, un punto di vista non condiviso da tutti i professionisti del diritto.

D'altra parte, l'esperto di interno dei Verdi Mihalic ha sostenuto che i richiedenti asilo non possono essere rimandati al confine secondo la legge europea. Poiché lo Stato membro responsabile deve essere determinato nel corso del processo di asilo, che spesso è complesso, l'attuazione dei rimpatri al confine sarebbe impraticabile.

Si segnala che c'è simpatia per il concetto di rimpatri within the FDP faction. They propose returning refugees at the German border if Germany is not responsible for the asylum process, a stance they plan to uphold at an upcoming retreat.

The issue of returns was discussed during Tuesday's consultations on migration policy among the federal government, state governments, and CDU/CSU. No clear decisions were reached, with further discussions planned.

The president of the German City Mayors' Association, Lewe, commended the ongoing discussions, advocating for speedier and simpler Dublin procedures. He emphasized the importance of transferring asylum seekers to the EU countries responsible for them.

The German government has announced its intention to withdraw all social benefits from individuals in the Dublin procedure if the responsible EU country agrees to their return from Germany. In support of this measure, FDP migration expert Stamp suggested providing only flight tickets and a small sum of money upon arrival in the destination country.

Regarding the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling that the state must guarantee a minimum living standard for every person in Germany, Stamp proposed considering an amendment to the Basic Law if necessary. However, he clarified that he was expressing these opinions independently of his role as the federal government's special envoy for migration agreements.

Lastly, the German Children's Aid Organization voiced strong concerns about withdrawing social benefits, warning that many children and young people could be affected. They expressed concerns that leaving children without funds for essentials such as food, medicine, and hygiene would show disregard for children's rights and contradict humanitarian principles.

