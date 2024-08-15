L'UE incontrerà Trump con il bastone delle tariffe se necessario

Trump minaccia tariffe del 10% su tutti gli import EU negli USA se tornerà alla Casa Bianca. Bruxelles sta già lavorando a una strategia per evitarlo. In caso contrario, l'Unione Europea contrattaccherà duramente.

L'Unione Europea si sta preparando alla possibilità del ritorno di Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca. Nonostante Trump non abbia ancora vinto le elezioni USA, sta già minacciando di imporre una tariffa universale del 10% su tutti gli import EU a causa della sua politica "America First". La Cina, intanto, teme un aumento delle tariffe USA dal 20% attuale al 60%. L'UE si affida a misure per convincere Trump a non imporre tariffe sui suoi prodotti. In caso contrario, l'UE ha annunciato una risposta decisa.

"Se necessario, l'UE è pronta a difendere i propri interessi legittimi", dice Birgit Schmeitzner, portavoce della Commissione UE, a ntv.de. Analogamente, il Commissario al Commercio Valdis Dombrovskis ha dichiarato al "Financial Times": "Abbiamo difeso i nostri interessi con le tariffe e siamo pronti a farlo di nuovo se necessario". Per evitare uno scontro commerciale, Dombrovskis è aperto a "accordi mirati".

Un tale accordo potrebbe comportare un aumento volontario delle importazioni di prodotti USA. Tuttavia, il problema è come l'UE convincerà le aziende dei suoi stati membri a importare più prodotti USA. Se Trump dovesse procedere con le sue minacce nonostante l'offerta, Bruxelles pianifica di imporre tariffe aggiuntive del 50% su specifici prodotti USA.

Una posizione più dura contro la Cina potrebbe convincere Trump

Samina Sultan, esperta dell'Istituto della Contea (IW), sa quali prodotti l'Unione Europea potrebbe allora prendere di mira. "Durante il primo mandato di Trump, l'UE ha anche imposto tariffe più alte su specifici beni, come le motociclette Harley-Davidson o il whiskey", dice a ntv.de. Questi erano colpi mirati per colpire i prodotti made in USA negli stati e regioni guidati dal Partito Repubblicano. Il calcolo dietro questo è che le aziende lì vendono meno prodotti all'UE e quindi guadagnano meno denaro. I repubblicani alla guida in quelle regioni quindi fanno pressione su Trump per abbassare le tariffe. Questa strategia è probabile che venga ripresa dall'UE, dice Sultan.

although a tariff war is costly for both sides and could spark a trade war, Sultan sees realpolitik reasons for the defensive strategy: "From the experience with Trump's first term, one knows that one must also meet him with strength." Apart from offering Trump a friendship gesture in the form of increased US imports, Sultan sees another possibility to appease him: Brussels could signal its support for a harder stance against China if Trump, in return, waives the tariffs on EU imports.

The EU could indeed resort to this tactic. Firstly, the Commission has already provisionally imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in early July, accusing China of unfair competitive advantages through high subsidies. Secondly, Commission spokesperson Schmeitzner also emphasizes that the EU and the US must stand together, given a government in Beijing that is behaving "aggressively" and is friendly with Russia. Therefore, Brussels wants to further deepen its "strategic cooperation" with Washington - even with a US President Trump.

