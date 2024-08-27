Lo Stuttgart organizza una festa di gol contro il Münster

Dopo un deludente esordio stagionale e una sconfitta nella Supercoppa contro il Bayer Leverkusen, il VfB Stuttgart cercava redenzione nel primo turno della DFB-Pokal contro il Preußen Münster. Il risultato fu chiaro. Nonostante gli sforzi coraggiosi della squadra promossa in seconda divisione, Stuttgart vinse con un punteggio netto.

Tre partite ufficiali, una vittoria - Stuttgart è riuscito a evitare un inizio di stagione disastroso e ha avanzato comodamente al secondo turno della Coppa di Germania. Gli precedenti passi falsi contro il Bayer Leverkusen (3:4 ai rigori nella Supercoppa) e Friburgo (1:3 nell'esordio in campionato) sono stati presto dimenticati mentre Stuttgart conquistava una vittoria convincente per 5:0 contro gli avversari imbattuti Münster.

Gol di Angelo Stiller (7° minuto), Ermedin Demirovic (15°), Pascal Stenzel (35°), Nick Woltemade (72°) e Atakan Karazor (80°, rigore) hanno permesso a Stuttgart di mirare a ulteriori successi in questo torneo, con sogni di raggiungere nuovamente i quarti e le semifinali. Per Münster, purtroppo, il loro viaggio in coppa è stato interrotto prematuramente al primo turno, come lo scorso anno.

Dominio fin dall'inizio

Despite being without El Bilal Touré e Ameen Al-Dakhil, who were yet to join, as well as utilizing 20-year-old recruit Anrie Chase, Stuttgart demonstrated their superiority from the outset. Consecutive mistakes from Münster's goalkeeper Morten Behrens allowed Stiller to open the scoring from a close range, and the relief was palpable among the Stuttgart players.

Eight minutes later, Stiller's cross led to Demirovic's simple header to double the score. The hosts attempted to respond but struggled to maintain a solid defense, leading to yet another carbon copy goal - this time Demirovic supplied the cross, and Stenzel converted the header without a marker in sight.

Münster's attempts fall short

Münster fought back and attempted to close the deficit, but their efforts to hold their own in defense failed. The ever-growing gap between the two teams led to Stenzel's second goal - a well-deserved 4:0 at half-time.

In the second half, Stuttgart relaxed their intensity but never relinquished control. Substitutions allowed several players like Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav to gain valuable minutes of playing time. The pressure on Münster's goal heightened, with Woltemade netting a stunning debut goal and Karazor also adding his name to the scoresheet.

The DFB Cup victory over Preußen Münster marked Stuttgart's third triumph of the season, providing a much-needed boost after their Supercup loss and league opener defeat. Stiller, Demirovic, Stenzel, Woltemade, and Karazor all contributed goals in Stuttgart's dominant 5-0 performance, indicating a promising future in the tournament. Despite their best efforts, Munster's journey in the cup came to an end in the early rounds once again, mirroring their performance from last season.

Leggi anche: