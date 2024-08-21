- L'istituzione suggerisce che le aree urbane della Sassonia migliorino significativamente il loro sviluppo abitativo.

Nelle principali aree urbane della Sassonia, la costruzione di nuovi appartamenti è cruciale nei prossimi anni, secondo un'analisi dell'Istituto Pestel. Lo studio indica che circa 4.970 nuovi appartamenti devono essere costruiti ogni anno a Lipsia, 4.530 a Dresda e 460 a Chemnitz per far fronte alla pressante domanda. Questa ricerca è stata condotta, in parte, dalla Federazione del Commercio Edile Tedesco (BDB).

Secondo il direttore dell'istituto, Matthias Günther, questa costruzione è essenziale per affrontare la carenza esistente e sostituire gradualmente gli appartamenti vecchi in edifici storici. In particolare, ha sottolineato che questo si applica agli edifici del dopoguerra in cui la ristrutturazione non è più fattibile.

Despite the high demand, apartment construction is dwindling. Günther described the situation as a "sluggish new apartment construction on the verge of exhaustion." In the initial five months of this year, only 485 new apartments got approved in Leipzig, contrasting to 1,349 in the same period last year - a significant drop of 64 percent.

According to the State Statistics Office, a total of 8,699 building permits were given last year in the Free State for apartments covering a sum area of 893,600 square meters - 26 percent less than the previous year. Of these, 84 percent were for new apartment construction.

Despite the availability of vacant apartments in Leipzig, Dresden, and Chemnitz, the housing demand remains constant, according to Günther. The current census reveals around 19,310 vacant apartments in Leipzig, 13,220 in Dresden, and 16,750 in Chemnitz, equating to 5.4 percent, 4.1 percent, and 11 percent of the total housing inventory respectively. However, a majority of these apartments are not inhabitable in their present state and demand substantial refurbishment.

Together with the Pestel Institute's researchers, Katharina Metzger, the head of the German Building Materials Trade, suggested reducing construction standards and augmented state financing to stimulate the urgently required new apartment construction and renovation. Metzger underlined that the proposed federal budget for 2025 falls short, especially for social housing, which requires at least 12 billion euros annually. The housing construction sector, she stated, is currently facing a "downward spiral," which could result in societal pressures in the long run.

