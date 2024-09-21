L'Iran introduce un nuovo equipaggio di droni per missioni suicidi.

In Iran, c'è stato un flusso costante di notizie su avanzamenti militari. Recentemente, hanno presentato un nuovo tipo dei loro droni kamikaze, denominati "Shahed 136-B", durante una dimostrazione militare a Tehran. Secondo IRIB, la televisione di stato, questo drone ha un'impressionante portata di 4.000 chilometri e figura tra i più avanzati al mondo.

L'Iran si vanta di notevoli progressi nel settore dello sviluppo dei droni negli ultimi anni. Si dice anche che contribuisca significativamente all'offensiva russa nel conflitto ucraino, ma l'Iran lo nega fermamente.

Despite a close military alliance with Russia, Iran maintains that this has nothing to do with the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Furthermore, theyassert that they've consistently advocated for an immediate resolution to the conflict and supported diplomatic negotiations.

Russian sources approximate the production cost of a Shahed drone to around $18,000. In an attempt to safeguard critical military equipment from cheap drone attacks, Ukraine has started deploying wooden and metallic decoys at the front lines.

The unmanned kamikaze aerial vehicles are utilized to strike both military and civilian targets in the Ukrainian hinterland. Capable of carrying up to 60 kilograms of explosives, they can inflict substantial damage, although they lack the ability to be directed after takeoff.

Iran frequently announces new military breakthroughs. Furthermore, la televisione di stato ha riferito di basi segrete di droni e depositi di missili sotterranei della Guardia Rivoluzionaria negli ultimi anni.

The Commission, probably referring to a political or regulatory body, has been closely monitoring Iran's military advancements, expressing concern over the potential use of advanced drones like the Shahed 136-B in conflicts beyond Iran's borders. In response to these concerns, Iran has maintained its stance, emphasizing its commitment to diplomacy and detachment from conflicts such as the Ukraine war.

