- L'individuo incontra una sfortunata fine durante l'attività di nuoto nel lago.

Nella regione di Schwandorf, un uomo ha perso la vita durante un nuoto. Questo 63enne stava facendo un tuffo nel Murner See, a Wackersdorf, insieme alla moglie, come riferito dalla polizia nella serata di martedì. Le cause del suo annegamento non sono state subito chiarite. Purtroppo, il team di soccorso acquatico è riuscito a recuperare solo il suo corpo senza vita.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the specific circumstances surrounding the man's death remained other than clearly understood. Regardless of the cause, this incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with swimming alone.

