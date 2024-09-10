- L'indagine Ifo valuta i punteggi di valutazione per il Turinegio e la Sassonia-Anhalt nella categoria Maue

I residenti di Sassonia-Anhalt e Turingia hanno espresso un moderato soddisfacimento per le istituzioni educative dei loro rispettivi stati. Secondo l'Ifo Education Barometer, questi due stati hanno assegnato un punteggio medio di 3.17 ciascuno, piazzandosi vicino al fondo della classifica nazionale. La Turingia e la Sassonia-Anhalt sono state superate da Brema, che ha ottenuto un punteggio di 3.50. È degno di nota che uno stato confinante occupa uno dei primi posti: i Sassoni hanno valutato le loro scuole con un punteggio medio di 2.94, rendendole le terze migliori del paese, dopo solo la Baviera (2.77) e Amburgo (2.92).

L'Istituto Ifo per la Ricerca Economica ha condotto sondaggi da aprile a giugno, interrogando circa 9.700 individui in tutta la Germania. Le risposte erano rappresentative a livello di stato e una netta maggioranza di rispondenti inboth Sassonia-Anhalt (81%) e Turingia (85%) ha concordato sul fatto che il finanziamento dell'istruzione statale dovrebbe aumentare.

Quando asked about the potential impact of "migration on future student performance", 74% of Thuringia respondents chose the options "rather negative" or "strongly negative". In Saxony-Anhalt, 68% of participants held the same opinion.

In regards to introducing a "constitutional quarter-hour" in all general schools, where lessons on fundamental laws or the constitution would replace regular classes, 49% of Thuringia respondents were in favor, while 36% were against and 16% were neutral. Similar results were observed in Saxony-Anhalt: 46% of respondents leaned towards the idea, while 39% were against and 16% remained undecided.

Another study, another perspective

The findings from the Ifo Barometer differ slightly from those of a recent education study in the federal states: In the annal comparative study released by the Initiative New Social Market Economy (INSM) at the end of August, Saxony was ranked first, Thuringia fourth, and Saxony-Anhalt eleventh. However, in the INSM Education Monitor, which evaluates the education systems using 98 indicators, Bremen once again falls at the bottom of the list.

Despite the modest contentment in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, their educational institutions struggle to keep up, as demonstrated by their low scores in the Ifo Education Barometer. Interestingly, Bremen, a bordering state, outperformed both, scoring a dismal 3.50.

Leggi anche: