Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
PoliticaNotizie

L'imputato, collegato al presunto attentato alla vita di Trump, affronterà l'udienza iniziale lunedì mattina.

L'individuo apparentemente coinvolto nel presunto attentato alla vita di Donald Trump, identificato come Ryan Wesley Routh, comparirà innanzi alla corte federale della Florida per la sua prima udienza lunedì mattina, secondo quanto riferito da fonti informate alla CNN.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 minuto

L'imputato, collegato al presunto attentato alla vita di Trump, affronterà l'udienza iniziale lunedì mattina.

Le autorità hanno ancora mantenuto segrete le accuse specifiche contro Routh. È stato catturato domenica dopo essere stato fermato sull'interstatale, dopo l'incidente di sparo.

(Questa situazione è ancora in evoluzione e verrà rivista)

Despite the ongoing investigation in politics surrounding Routh's arrest, public officials have remained tight-lipped about the details of the case. The incident has sparked interest and conversations within various political circles.

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Il candidato repubblicano al Senato JD Vance, rappresentante dell'Ohio, tiene un discorso...
Politica

C'è una distinzione significativa, secondo Vance, tra le ideologie conservatrici e quelle liberali, poiché non è stato fatto alcun tentativo di danneggiare Kamala Harris.

Il candidato alla vicepresidenza degli Stati Uniti d'America del Partito Conservatore JD Vance ha dichiarato lunedì che la principale differenza tra conservatori e liberali è che nessuno ha mai tentato di assassinare Kamala Harris. Ha suggerito che il lato liberale dovrebbe moderare il proprio...

 and  Christian Meier
Iscritti Pubblico
A Washington, il 21 ottobre 2020, il Capo di Gabinetto della Casa Bianca Mark Meadows ha avuto una...
Politica

Il capo dello staff della Casa Bianca fallisce nel tentativo di trasferire il processo per manipolazione elettorale in Arizona a un sistema giudiziario federale.

In una recente udienza, Mark Meadows, ex capo di gabinetto della Casa Bianca di Trump, non è riuscito a persuader il giudice a trasferire il suo caso, legato alle elezioni del 2020 in Arizona, a un tribunale federale. Questo trasferimento avrebbe potuto potenzialmente alleggerire le accuse...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente

Il candidato repubblicano al Senato JD Vance, rappresentante dell'Ohio, tiene un discorso...
Politica

C'è una distinzione significativa, secondo Vance, tra le ideologie conservatrici e quelle liberali, poiché non è stato fatto alcun tentativo di danneggiare Kamala Harris.

Il candidato alla vicepresidenza degli Stati Uniti d'America del Partito Conservatore JD Vance ha dichiarato lunedì che la principale differenza tra conservatori e liberali è che nessuno ha mai tentato di assassinare Kamala Harris. Ha suggerito che il lato liberale dovrebbe moderare il proprio...

 and  Christian Meier
Iscritti Pubblico
A Washington, il 21 ottobre 2020, il Capo di Gabinetto della Casa Bianca Mark Meadows ha avuto una...
Politica

Il capo dello staff della Casa Bianca fallisce nel tentativo di trasferire il processo per manipolazione elettorale in Arizona a un sistema giudiziario federale.

In una recente udienza, Mark Meadows, ex capo di gabinetto della Casa Bianca di Trump, non è riuscito a persuader il giudice a trasferire il suo caso, legato alle elezioni del 2020 in Arizona, a un tribunale federale. Questo trasferimento avrebbe potuto potenzialmente alleggerire le accuse...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Iscritti Pubblico