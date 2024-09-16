L'imputato, collegato al presunto attentato alla vita di Trump, affronterà l'udienza iniziale lunedì mattina.

Le autorità hanno ancora mantenuto segrete le accuse specifiche contro Routh. È stato catturato domenica dopo essere stato fermato sull'interstatale, dopo l'incidente di sparo.

(Questa situazione è ancora in evoluzione e verrà rivista)

Despite the ongoing investigation in politics surrounding Routh's arrest, public officials have remained tight-lipped about the details of the case. The incident has sparked interest and conversations within various political circles.

Leggi anche: