L'Ifo riporta l'aumento dell'occupazione temporanea nelle industrie tedesche.

Aumento dell'occupazione temporanea nei settori tedesco, secondo il resoconto dell'Ifo
Aumento dell'occupazione temporanea nei settori tedesco, secondo il resoconto dell'Ifo

L'Ifo riporta l'aumento dell'occupazione temporanea nelle industrie tedesche.

Nel settore tedesco delle imprese, gli licenziamenti temporanei hanno recentemente registrato un aumentoe si prevede che continuerà a salire: secondo l'Istituto Ifo di Monaco, il 14,3% delle aziende ha subito questo fenomeno ad agosto, in aumento rispetto al 12,5% di maggio. L'istituto ha inoltre rivelato, in base ai suoi sondaggi aziendali, che una consistente percentuale del 23% delle aziende si aspetta licenziamenti temporanei nei prossimi tre mesi.

La previsione per il trimestre successivo di maggio era piuttosto cauta. Recentemente particolarmente vulnerabili sono state le aziende del settore del mobile (circa il 29%) e la produzione metallurgica (27,7%). Anche l'ingegneria meccanica e l'industria automotive hanno registrato oltre il 19% ciascuna, mentre il settore chimico è stato relativamente risparmiato.

although the rise in temporary layoffs, considered in relation to the bleak economic climate of the German industry, is "fairly modest", the researchers clarified. However, this isn't a positive indicator, as many of the impacted companies view the situation as quite grave. "As such, they appear to be reducing headcount or relocating facilities, rather than addressing this with temporary layoffs, despite labor shortages," explained Ifo expert Sebastian Link.

The moderate increase in temporary layoffs might be viewed as "fairly modest" in the broader context, but it's still a cause for concern for affected companies. Besides furniture manufacturers and metal production industries, other sectors like mechanical engineering and automotive have also experienced significant levels of temporary layoffs.

