L'iconico modello Hilux di Toyota introdurrà una variante ibrida in Europa.

Anche un camion diesel come il Toyota Hilux si accinge a unirsi alla rivoluzione elettrica in futuro. Tuttavia, la transizione inizia in modo modesto.

Toyota prevede di introdurre il Hilux Hybrid entro la fine del 2023, insieme a vari aggiornamenti per la serie di pickup in Europa entro il 2025. La versione ibrida sarà disponibile solo con la doppia cabina di circa 5,3 metri di lunghezza.

Un motore diesel da 2,8 litri accoppiato a un cambio automatico a 6 velocità, potenziato da un generatore di avviamento a 48 volt, serve come motore. Questo aziona un motore-generatore elettrico che a sua volta carica la batteria ibrida e fornisce fino a 12 kW di potenza e 65 Nm di coppia durante l'accelerazione. Una batteria ai litio da circa 2 kWh e che pesa circa 8 chilogrammi, nascosta sotto il sedile posteriore, fornisce l'energia.

Despite the E-boost, Toyota only acknowledges the diesel power of 150 kW/204 PS. However, the additional electric drive should also enhance the driving dynamics. Besides improved fuel efficiency, the mild hybrid technology should also provide smoother load changes, stronger engine braking, and a more effective stop-start function. The dash display features a mode that displays the electrical power flow in the drive system.

Six driving modes, enhanced assistance features

With the hybrid, Toyota is also introducing the Multi-Terrain-Select system for the series. This allows the driver to select between six driving modes, improving traction, handling, and stability under various driving conditions.

Additionally, the scope of the assistance systems has been expanded. The collision prevention system can now react at night and to pedestrians turning onto the road, while the speed pilot adjusts the speed according to speed limits. A dynamic high beam, automatically adapting to the situation, is also a new feature.

The updated Hilux will come with a JBL sound system and additional connectivity functions for the infotainment system. Apple CarPlay will be available wirelessly in the future, while Android Auto will remain cable-bound. Vehicle functions can be controlled remotely via an app.

Toyota has not yet released prices for the hybrid, which are expected to exceed 50,000 euros in Germany.

