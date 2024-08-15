- L'estate, il Sudafrica e le nuove regole: la giungla è diversa

Questa è l'estate degli eventi importanti. I tifosi di calcio hanno la Coppa d'Europa e tutti gli appassionati di sport avranno presto le Olimpiadi a Parigi. Onorevoli competizioni con nobili atleti. Quindi, con il prossimo grande evento sulla televisione tedesca - come i fan della reality TV lo classificherebbero prontamente - non ci si può aspettare lo stesso. RTL trasmetterà una stagione speciale del suo Dschungelcamp a partire da venerdì (16 agosto, già un giorno prima sul servizio di streaming RTL+). Con molti partecipanti collaudati in competizione, ma probabilmente non sempre il comportamento più onorevole.

A differenza delle stagioni regolari, non ci sarà un gruppo di celebrità che si trasferirà nel campo, che sarebbe una pagina bianca anche per i fan del genere. Invece, ci saranno persone che hanno già vissuto nel campo e si sono fatte un nome lì. Quindi si può intuire cosa aspettarsi, e l'intera impostazione promette fuochi d'artificio - non solo intorno al falò. Lo show si chiama "I'm a Star - Showdown of Dschungel Legends" e non il solito "I'm a Star - Get me out of here!"

Tutto è iniziato 20 anni fa

Il motivo del "Legends Dschungel", come RTL lo chiama, è l'anniversario che il formato sta celebrando quest'anno, secondo il broadcaster. Nel 2004, 20 anni fa, è andata in onda la prima stagione e ha causato un piccolo scalpore perché un simile maltrattamento delle celebrità non era ancora parte delle abitudini di visione. Oggi, questo è cambiato da tempo. La giungla è un classico della televisione.

Per questo motivo c'è ora una stagione speciale, anche d'estate. I fan della giungla sono normalmente condizionati per il Capodanno. Inoltre, le celebrità non lottano in Australia per il cibo e la loro dignità, ma in Sudafrica. Questo è piuttosto esotico, anche se una stagione è stata prodotta lì nel 2022, allora a causa della pandemia di Corona.

La differenza più grande, however, is that the Dschungel is not live this time, the format has already been recorded. This brings some changes. Normally, viewers call in to decide which celebrity has to face the trial, who has to leave the camp, and who will get the so-called Dschungelkron. This will of the people from far away Germany is not part of the dramaturgy this time.

It's the first time this is being done, as RTL entertainment chief Markus Küttner confirms. "We've basically thrown the rules out the window," he told the German Press Agency. So who will decide the fate of the celebrities?

Who decides the fate of the celebrities if not the viewer?

"Sometimes we decide, sometimes we leave the decisions to the stars, and in the second week there are even trials where it's decided who stays in the camp and who has to leave," explains Küttner. "That creates a completely new dynamic because the presumed favorite for the crown can now be directly voted out by their fellow campers." That sounds promising. At the same time, the RTL entertainment chief promises "the good old Dschungel feeling".

That should be ensured by the personnel, who have already shown that they can evoke emotions in every direction. For example, candidate Daniela Büchner, reality TV expert ("Goodbye Germany! The Emigrants") and widow of the former camper "Malle" Jens Büchner, was notorious in 2020 for spreading pretty bad mood in the camp. At that time, the moderator duo even asked the audience to spare Büchner in the Dschungel trials.

Sarah Knappik, known as a model, was famously begged on her knees by actor Mathieu Carrière in 2011 during a season filled with turmoil ("Sarah, please leave us!"). Former footballer Thorsten Legat, on the other hand, regularly worked himself up into a rage in his 2016 season and threatened "Kasalla!" (Rhenish dialect for trouble). RTL introduces Giulia Siegel (season 2009) as "known for her conflicts with other candidates and her cigarette consumption in the camp." In short, it's going to get intense.

Back again are the hosting duo Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen, along with jungle doctor Dr. Bob. "I was so excited to see them all again, especially Giulia, as it's been over 14 years, and of course, Thorsten too," he says. The jungle doctor, a trained paramedic, also remembers all the participants of the "Legends Jungle." Since 2004, he's been a part of it all. "Each celebrity brings their own unique personality to the show," he says. "Often it's a quirky style, loud, quiet, cheeky, shy, worried, or overconfident."

Nothing more to add. Let the games begin.

