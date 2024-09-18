L'esercito americano invia truppe "Arctic Angels" in una regione isolata dell'Alaska in risposta alle esercitazioni militari russe.

NORAD ha segnalato l'intercettazione di aerei da guerra russi che si avvicinavano ad Alaska in quattro occasioni distinte nell'ultima settimana. Questo evento coincide con l'esercitazione militare condotta dalla Russia nella regione.

L'esercito degli Stati Uniti ha inviato componenti della 11ª Divisione Aviotrasportata a Shemya Island, Alaska, il 12 settembre, come dimostrazione della loro "forza pronta e letale", in risposta a queste esercitazioni. La divisione, comunemente nota come "Angeli Artici", risiede solitamente alla Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson e a Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

"Mentre il numero di esercitazioni aggressive intorno all'Alaska e alle aree circostanti, comprese le pattuglie congiunte russo-cinesi tenutesi a giugno, aumenta, il dispiegamento a Shemya Island dimostra la capacità della divisione di reagire agli eventi dell'Indo-Pacifico o a qualsiasi parte del mondo in modo tempestivo, con una forza potente e letale pronta all'uso", ha dichiarato il maggior generale Joseph Hilbert, comandante della 11ª Divisione Aviotrasportata.

Al momento, gli aerei russi non hanno violato lo spazio aereo territoriale degli Stati Uniti o del Canada, ha confermato NORAD. Tuttavia, il Dipartimento della Difesa ha monitorato queste esercitazioni militari con attenzione.

"Queste attività non sono insolite e non sono percepite come una minaccia", ha confermato il portavoce del Pentagono, Sabrina Singh, lunedì. "Gli Stati Uniti si aspettavano queste esercitazioni programmate da tempo e non rappresentano una minaccia per il territorio nazionale o l'alleanza NATO".

