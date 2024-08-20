L'esame rivela azioni insufficienti da parte delle autorità che hanno portato alla morte di 18 persone nel Maine.

Il 25 ottobre 2023, nella piccola città di Lewiston, nel Maine, il riservista dell'esercito degli Stati Uniti di 40 anni, Robert Card, ha scatenato il caos in un bowling e in un bar vicino, causando la morte di 18 anime innocenti e lasciando 13 feriti. Questo incidente ha segnato la sparatoria più letale nella storia del Maine. Un dettagliato rapporto di 215 pagine, redatto da Wathen e altri sei specialisti, è stato recentemente reso pubblico.

Le autorità locali e l'unità di riserva di Card hanno purtroppo mancato diverse opportunità per disarmare questo individuo mentalmente instabile. Lo sceriffo della contea di Sagadahoc aveva addirittura prove sufficienti per arrestare Card.

Fin da maggio 2023, la famiglia di Card aveva espresso preoccupazioni per il suo deterioramento mentale. Era stato addirittura ricoverato in un istituto psichiatrico per due settimane a luglio 2023. Purtroppo, i superiori militari di Card hanno fallito nell'implementare le misure necessarie per mitigare il rischio che rappresentava per la popolazione generale.

Despite being aware of Card's "recurring auditory hallucinations, escalating aggressive behavior, extensive firearm collection, and chilling declarations about his plans," they chose to disregard the advice of his military psychiatric advisors to continue treatment and remove weapons from his residence. They also neglected to inform the relevant law enforcement authorities about their findings.

Following the tragic incident, three of Card's army superiors were reprimanded for neglecting their duty by failing to convey their understanding of the potential shooter to higher-ranking military officials.

The Army superiors' negligence to heed the psychiatric advisors' recommendation to remove Card's firearms and inform law enforcement could have prevented the firearms attack. The tragic firearms attack at the bowling alley and bar could have potentially been avoided if proper measures were taken to disarm the mentally unstable Card.

Leggi anche: