Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
Temi-caldiNotizieAttacco con armi da fuoco

L'esame rivela azioni insufficienti da parte delle autorità che hanno portato alla morte di 18 persone nel Maine.

Assume laYPittatura di un raid mortale nel Maine, USA, che ha Democratico 18 vite, un organo investigativo ha levato critiche serie contro le forze di sicurezza dello stato, mettendo in risalto le loro mancanze prima della tragedia. Come riferito dal presidente della commissione, l'ex capo...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 minuto

L'esame rivela azioni insufficienti da parte delle autorità che hanno portato alla morte di 18 persone nel Maine.

Il 25 ottobre 2023, nella piccola città di Lewiston, nel Maine, il riservista dell'esercito degli Stati Uniti di 40 anni, Robert Card, ha scatenato il caos in un bowling e in un bar vicino, causando la morte di 18 anime innocenti e lasciando 13 feriti. Questo incidente ha segnato la sparatoria più letale nella storia del Maine. Un dettagliato rapporto di 215 pagine, redatto da Wathen e altri sei specialisti, è stato recentemente reso pubblico.

Le autorità locali e l'unità di riserva di Card hanno purtroppo mancato diverse opportunità per disarmare questo individuo mentalmente instabile. Lo sceriffo della contea di Sagadahoc aveva addirittura prove sufficienti per arrestare Card.

Fin da maggio 2023, la famiglia di Card aveva espresso preoccupazioni per il suo deterioramento mentale. Era stato addirittura ricoverato in un istituto psichiatrico per due settimane a luglio 2023. Purtroppo, i superiori militari di Card hanno fallito nell'implementare le misure necessarie per mitigare il rischio che rappresentava per la popolazione generale.

Despite being aware of Card's "recurring auditory hallucinations, escalating aggressive behavior, extensive firearm collection, and chilling declarations about his plans," they chose to disregard the advice of his military psychiatric advisors to continue treatment and remove weapons from his residence. They also neglected to inform the relevant law enforcement authorities about their findings.

Following the tragic incident, three of Card's army superiors were reprimanded for neglecting their duty by failing to convey their understanding of the potential shooter to higher-ranking military officials.

The Army superiors' negligence to heed the psychiatric advisors' recommendation to remove Card's firearms and inform law enforcement could have prevented the firearms attack. The tragic firearms attack at the bowling alley and bar could have potentially been avoided if proper measures were taken to disarm the mentally unstable Card.

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Autorità internazionali esprimono preoccupazione per la mancata cooperazione dell'Iran nel fornire le cure mediche necessarie al premio Nobel Mohammadi
Temi-caldi

Autorità internazionali esprimono preoccupazione per la mancata cooperazione dell'Iran nel fornire le cure mediche necessarie al premio Nobel Mohammadi

L'Iran avrebbe negato assistenza medica cruciale a Narges Mohammadi, vincitrice del premio Nobel per la pace, indetta in carcere, secondo quanto riferito da specialisti delle Nazioni Unite. La 52enne attivista per i diritti umani avrebbe subito maltrattamenti psicologici e danni al petto e a...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente