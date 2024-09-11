Le linee di assistenza di Apple associate agli iPhone stanno impedendo il valore delle azioni della società.

Wall Street is still recovering from last week's setbacks, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous day. The Dow is being dampened by losses in the banking sector. Important inflation figures are set to be released later in the week.

Gli effetti degli intoppi della scorsa settimana sono ancora visibili a Wall Street, anche se il recupero sta avvenendo a un ritmo più lento rispetto al giorno precedente. Il Dow è frenato dalle perdite nel settore bancario. Sono attesi importanti dati sull'inflazione più tardi nella settimana.

Investors started the week on an optimistic note, but they were more cautious when making stock purchases on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks closed at 40,736 points, down 0.2 percent. The Nasdaq, however, saw a gain of 0.8 percent, reaching 17,025 points, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4 percent to 5,495 points. All three indexes had bounced back after last week's losses and gained over 1 percent on Monday.

Gli investitori hanno iniziato la settimana con un atteggiamento ottimistico, ma sono diventati più cauti nell'acquistare azioni martedì. L'indice Dow Jones Industrial Average delle azioni di qualità ha chiuso a 40.736 punti, in calo dello 0,2 percento. Il Nasdaq, invece, ha registrato un aumento dell'0,8 percento, raggiungendo i 17.025 punti, mentre l'S&P 500 è aumentato dell'0,4 percento a 5.495 punti. Tutti e tre gli indici hanno recuperato dalle perdite della scorsa settimana e hanno guadagnato più del 1 percento lunedì.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the expected August inflation rate, which is projected to decrease slightly to 2.6 percent year-on-year. "If the inflation report comes in too high, it could spark concerns, and if it's too low, the markets could react negatively because the risk of a recession increases," noted Erik Knutzen, investment strategist at Neuberger Berman. The producer price index report will follow on Thursday. Additionally, there's a debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump set for Wednesday night.

Gli investitori tengono d'occhio l'aspettata inflazione di agosto, prevista in lieve calo al 2,6 percento anno su anno. "Se il rapporto sull'inflazione si rivela troppo alto, potrebbe destare preoccupazioni, e se è troppo basso, i mercati potrebbero reagire negativamente perché aumenta il rischio di recessione", ha osservato Erik Knutzen, stratega degli investimenti di Neuberger Berman. Il rapporto sull'indice dei prezzi alla produzione seguirà giovedì. Inoltre, è prevista una debates tra la vicepresidentessa degli Stati Uniti Kamala Harris e l'ex presidente Donald Trump per mercoledì sera.

The market might maintain its current trajectory or even head slightly down until the third-quarter earnings season, according to Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors in New York. "September is often seasonally challenging, and there are no major news events currently driving stock prices further," he added, referring to the gains already achieved this year.

Il mercato potrebbe mantenere la sua attuale tendenza o addirittura scendere leggermente fino alla stagione degli utili del terzo trimestre, secondo Oliver Pursche di Wealthspire Advisors a New York. "Settembre è spesso una sfida stagionale e non ci sono eventi

