Le autorità osservanti mostrano che i testimoni aumentano il sentimento antiebreo

Dal 7 ottobre, l'attacco di Hamas ha portato a un aumento "senza precedenti" del sentiment anti-ebraico, come sottolinea il commissario Klein. "Antisemitismo crudo e sfacciato in tutte le sue forme" è ora più diffuso che mai dal 1945, non solo in Germania ma a livello globale.

Felix Klein, commissario federale per l'antisemitismo, ha espresso preoccupazione per l'aumento del sentiment anti-ebraico in Germania. Ha evidenziato che l'attacco di Hamas in Israele dell'ottobre "ha scatenato un'ondata di antisemitismo" nella nostra società. Questo è evidente nei dati della criminalità della polizia del 2023, che mostrano circa 5.000 incidenti antisemiti, la metà dei quali si sono verificati dopo il 7 ottobre.

Klein ha descritto l'antisemitismo come qualcosa che "stava già aumentando" prima che il governo e l'esercito israeliano reagissero all'attacco di Hamas. Ha detto che questo dimostra che l'antisemitismo "non ha nulla a che fare con le azioni degli ebrei o di Israele".

despite the fact that fewer Jews have emigrated from Germany since October, recent polls show a high level of trust in German security authorities. However, Jewish life is currently "more threatened than it has been since the inception of the Federal Republic." According to Klein, the security of Jewish life is "the fundamental prerequisite for its visibility."

Klein ha invitato la società civile tedesca a non "incolpare gli ebrei per ciò che accade nel Medio Oriente". Ha avvertito che l'antisemitismo, come qualsiasi altra forma di discriminazione, "corrode il nostro tessuto sociale".

I sentimenti antisemiti diventano più espliciti

Il "totale disprezzo per i tabù" dal 7 ottobre influisce "su tutti i campi della vita", secondo il commissario. L'antisemitismo è ora "tollerato" in alcuni settori della società. Tuttavia, la "portata, l'espressione e la persistenza" del racconto antisemita sono "molto preoccupanti". Le persone con già idee antisemite le esprimono ora più apertamente "a causa degli sviluppi politici".

Oltre all'"antisemitismo tedesco tradizionale dai circoli di destra", Klein vede anche l'antisemitismo aumentare nei circoli di sinistra e islamisti. Tuttavia, gli atteggiamenti anti-israeliani si stanno diffondendo anche tra la popolazione generale. Tuttavia, spesso si dimentica che si tratta di un conflitto tra un'organizzazione terroristica che non si cura del diritto internazionale e uno stato democratico che cerca di rispettare il diritto internazionale.

Klein è particolarmente preoccupato per "alleanze tra diversi gruppi". Ci sono movimenti che altrimenti non avrebbero molto in comune, ma sono uniti "nell'odio verso gli ebrei e Israele". Questo include "purtroppo la tendenza a incolpare le donne e gli uomini ebrei per ciò che accade a Gaza e Israele". "Per esempio, tra gli attivisti per il clima o anche nella comunità LGBTQ+, vedo una banalizzazione dell'islamismo, che è veramente molto, molto critica", ha detto Klein. La politica deve affrontare questo con "l'illuminazione" - e anche con "la repressione", se diventa rilevante ai sensi del diritto penale.

Despite his concerns, Klein sees Germany well-positioned in the international fight against anti-Semitism. Many of the structures he has advocated for are now "bringing results." This includes the creation and better classification of criminal offenses, the nationwide introduction of anti-Semitism commissioners at all public prosecutor's offices, and the ban of the Islamist organization Samidoun. Police, administration, and justice are now more aware of the issue through networking and consultation.

However, the prosecution of anti-Semitic crimes must become "more transparent." The federal-state commission will therefore ask the justice ministers' conference in October to advocate for the disclosure of numbers on actual investigations, indictments, and convictions.

Klein sees a particular need for action in the education sector and prevention. There are "many deficiencies" here. However, "we cannot afford to cut back" here, he warned, given possible cuts in the federal budget for 2025.

At German universities, there must be a "judicious balance" between educational offerings, given the "dramatic decline in discourse." "Especially where debate and counter-debate should ideally engage with each other and where debate culture should be exemplary, we increasingly hear about aggressions, incidents where professors and students are shouted down," Klein said. This "coarseness" is "totally unacceptable." Ultimately, the fight against anti-Semitism can only be won "if civil society gets involved."

In light of the increased anti-Semitic sentiments, Commissioner Klein underscores the importance of tackling this issue, stating that "justice" requires addressing antisemitism in all its forms and holding individuals accountable. The surge in hate speech and prejudice against Jews not only in Germany but globally is a clear indication that "justice" and equality are yet to be fully achieved.

Leggi anche: